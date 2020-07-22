International Hot Dog Day: Try Chantelle Pretorius’ hot dog recipe
Today is International Hot Dog Day!
The best part about hot dogs is there are so many different ways to enjoy it. Whether you like mustard, ketchup, relish, chilli, or cheese, it's hard to go wrong.
In honour of this day, Miss SA 2020 top 15 semi-finalist and international model, Chantelle Pretorius, reveals her favourite version of the ubiquitous hot dog.
Pretorius says that there's nothing better than a hot dog when she needs a quick fast food snack but, having travelled a lot she is yet to find a hot dog that can compare to the South African classic boerewors roll. She says it's one of the things she misses when she is working overseas.
"But while I enjoy a boerie roll with the traditional mustard and tomato sauce, I’ve also recently discovered a gourmet version which is topped with roasted rosa tomato relish, crumbed feta, basil leaves, wholegrain mustard, and pine nuts. It's truly delicious and will transform your boerie roll from the ordinary to the spectacular,” says Pretorius.
Here’s how to make it.
Ingredients
350g Rosa tomatoes
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
5 sprigs of fresh thyme
Olive oil
Spanish smoked paprika
Salt
1 feta cheese disc, crumbled
Method
Heat oven to 200°C.
Place the Rosa tomatoes, sliced garlic cloves and crumbled feta cheese on a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil.
Add a sprinkling of Spanish smoked paprika, a pinch of salt and the thyme sprigs.
Roast for about 15minutes or until the feta cheese is nice and caramelised and the tomato skins have started to blister.
Scoop spoonfuls on to the top of your gourmet boerewors roll along with the fresh basil leaves, a slathering of wholegrain mustard and lightly toasted pine nuts
Enjoy!