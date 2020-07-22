International Hot Dog Day: Try Chantelle Pretorius’ hot dog recipe

Today is International Hot Dog Day!

The best part about hot dogs is there are so many different ways to enjoy it. Whether you like mustard, ketchup, relish, chilli, or cheese, it's hard to go wrong.

In honour of this day, Miss SA 2020 top 15 semi-finalist and international model, Chantelle Pretorius, reveals her favourite version of the ubiquitous hot dog.

Pretorius says that there's nothing better than a hot dog when she needs a quick fast food snack but, having travelled a lot she is yet to find a hot dog that can compare to the South African classic boerewors roll. She says it's one of the things she misses when she is working overseas.

"But while I enjoy a boerie roll with the traditional mustard and tomato sauce, I’ve also recently discovered a gourmet version which is topped with roasted rosa tomato relish, crumbed feta, basil leaves, wholegrain mustard, and pine nuts. It's truly delicious and will transform your boerie roll from the ordinary to the spectacular,” says Pretorius.