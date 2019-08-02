



MUSHROOM AND CHICKEN QUESADILLA ( Makes 1 large quesadilla)





10ml oil

1 chicken breast fillet, sliced

205g button mushrooms, thickly sliced

3ml paprika

1 (410g) can red kidney beans, drained

2 large flat wraps

5ml ground cumin or taco spice

100g guacamole

100g cheddar cheese, grated

Fresh salsa

Heat the oil in a pan and fry the chicken until cooked. Transfer to a plate and return the pan to the stove. Fry the mushrooms for 2-3 minutes. Add the reserved chicken and the paprika.

Cook for 1 minute and set aside. Place the beans and cumin into a mixing bowl and roughly mash with a fork.

Lay a wrap on a flat surface and spread the bean mixture on top. Top with the reserved mushroom and chicken mixture, guacamole, cheddar cheese and fresh salsa.

Lay the second wrap on top of the filling. Heat a large, non-stick pan on the stove and slide the quesadilla into the pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes, turn (using a plate to assist) and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes. Alternatively, place the quesadilla under a hot grill for 1-2 minutes, per side. Slices into wedges and serve.





For the salsa:

Finely dice 1 red onion and 2 tomatoes. Add fresh coriander and some sliced fresh green chilli if desired. Season with salt and

pepper.





How to pair with beer



Mexican food is bright and refreshing and an American pale ale is an unconventional choice to complement Mexican food. The moderate maltiness with notes of caramel will compliment the acidity of the salsa; while strong citrus and tropical fruit character will enhance similar flavours in the dish.

American pale ale is characterised by floral, fruity, citrus-like and piney American-variety hop character, producing medium to medium-high hop bitterness, flavour and aroma. American-style pale ales have medium body and low to medium maltiness that may include low caramel malt character.

Devils Peak Pale Ale

Pair With: Devils Peak Pale Ale



Recipe: The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association