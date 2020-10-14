It’s National Dessert Day! 3 perfect recipes to make right now

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

October 14 marks National Dessert Day. And what better way to celebrate than to make simple and delicious treats? If you ask anyone with a sweet tooth, it makes complete sense to devote an entire day to celebrate one of the best parts of any meal. Looking into the history of desserts, the very first desserts required minimal effort or preparation since ancient cultures were more focused on the nutrition in foods to survive. Experts reveal that over the years, desserts have changed from natural candies and nuts to complex soufflés and multi-layered cakes and that in modern culture, there are many more options available in desserts. So, whether it’s a piece of peach pie, a chocolate cake, cookies, or a scoop of your favourite ice cream, there’s always room for dessert. Below are three perfect recipes that you can make to celebrate this special day. Zuccotto

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

3 Madeira loaves

60ml Amaretto liqueur

250g ricotta cheese

250g mascarpone cheese

250ml icing sugar

500ml cream, whipped

50g flaked almonds, toasted

50g glacé fruit, chopped

150g dark chocolate, grated

30ml cocoa powder

Strawberries for serving

Method

Line a 2.5 litre pudding basin with cling film. Slice the cake lengthwise into 1.5cm thick slices. Cut each rectangle of cake in half diagonally. Use these triangles to line the basin, with the points meeting at the base. Patch any holes.

Brush the cake with Amaretto liqueur. Combine the ricotta, mascarpone and icing sugar in a bowl and beat until combined.

Mix in the cream and any remaining Amaretto liqueur. Divide the mixture in half. Add the almonds, glacé fruit and half the grated chocolate to one half of the mixture.

Melt the remaining chocolate and, when cool, stir into the other half of the ricotta mixture together with the cocoa powder.

Spread a layer of this chocolate mixture over the sponge, then fill the centre with the almond and ricotta mixture.

Close the top of the pudding with any remaining sponge cake and brush with liqueur. Cover with cling film and refrigerate for 3-4 hours or overnight.

When ready to serve, unmould the pudding onto a serving plate and decorate with strawberries.

Recipe by Angela Day.

S’mores cone

Ingredients

Wafer cones

Mini marshmallows

Blocks of chocolate

Method

Fill each wafer cone with a mixture of chocolate and marshmallows. How much you put in each cone will depend on your personal preferences.

Individually wrap each cone with tin foil and place over the braai to grill for 5 or so minutes or until the chocolate is melted.

Carefully unwrap the cones once slightly cooler and top with extra marshmallows.

Hold the cone over the fire to toast the marshmallows slightly before serving.

Sugar-free chocolate mousse

Ingredients

150ml water

10ml gelatine

150ml milk

50g cocoa powder

1 pinch of salt

80g butter

10ml honey

85g egg yolk

120g xylitol

½ tsp cream of tartar

250ml fresh whipped cream

Fresh berries

Method

Place the water into a pot and heat. Add gelatine, and whisk until dissolved.

Add milk, cocoa powder, salt, and vanilla. Use a whisk and dissolve cocoa into the mixture.

Add butter and honey, mix until dissolved. Stir regularly until hot.

Leave to cool slightly. Whisk in the egg yolks.

Grind xylitol until fine. Set aside.

Whisk egg white and cream of tartar on high speed until stiff peaks. Add xylitol one spoon at a time until well mixed.

Add cocoa mixture slowly to the egg white, until well mixed.

Pour mixture into your serving glasses. Refrigerate until set. Serve with freshly whipped cream and fresh berries.