This is the perfect breakfast treat for the whole family and in the spirit of Easter indulgences you can keep all the chocolate-lovers happy as well. This recipe is a keeper!
Ingredients
For the crepes
- 2 large eggs – beaten
- 3/4 cup warm milk
- 3 Tbs melted butter
- 1 cup SASKO Cake Wheat Flour sifted
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ cup soda water
For the chocolate Sauce
- 225 g 70% dark chocolate
- 1 cup full fat cream
- Chop chocolate finely. Place in a medium sized heatproof bowl.
- Heat cream gently in a small saucepan until it almost comes to a boil, remove from the heat and pour over chocolate and stir until chocolate melts and the mixture is nice and smooth.
- Let cool slightly before assembly your crepe stack.
For the filling
- 500 g raspberries
- Icing sugar for dusting
- Honey for drizzling
- A few pretty edible flowers to garnish
Method
For the crepes
- In a bowl, mix together the melted butter, eggs, combine and then add the milk and whisk together.
- In another bowl, sift in the SASKO Cake Wheat Flour, salt and mix together. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and whisk in the wet ingredients until the mixture is smooth and all the ingredients are incorporated, don’t over mix, stir in the soda water.
- Cover the batter with plastic and place in the fridge for at least 8 hours or overnight.
- Heat your pan and add a little olive oil to coat, pour a small ladle full of batter into the center of the pan and swirl till it covers the pan, cook for about 30 seconds or so and then flip over and continue to cook the other side.
- Keep them warm and stack them between sheets of parchment paper to keep them separate. Continue until all batter is gone.
For the chocolate sauce
To serve
- Place a crêpe onto a serving plate, layer on some raspberries and chocolate sauce, another crêpe, some more raspberries, and chocolate sauce, continue till you reach the last layer.
- Top with more raspberries, drizzle over the chocolate sauce and a little honey to sweeten things up, dust with a little icing sugar and garnish with flowers.
Recipe supplied by Jenny Morris & SASKO