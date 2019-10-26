From super quick jelebi, to chickpea breyani, here are two recipes that will make life much easier for you.

These recipes should make it easier for you to celebrate the Holy Day.

Or you aren't going to be with your family members during this Diwali?

Haven't had time to prepare your feast for Diwali? Or you aren't going to be with your family members during this Diwali?

Haven't had time to prepare your feast for Diwali?

Hyderabad-style chickpea breyani (Serves 6)









For the rice

400g basmati rice vegetable oil, as needed

2 tbsp ghee

5 cloves

5 green cardamom pods

2.5cm cinnamon stick

1 dried bay leaf

2 small onions, thinly sliced

Salt

750ml water





For the chickpeas

2 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

4 tbsp plain yoghurt

2 small onions, finely chopped

1 good tsp finely grated root ginger

4 large garlic cloves, finely grated

¼-½ tsp chilli powder

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp garam masala

2 x 400g cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 tbsp chopped mint leaves

3 tbsp chopped coriander





To finish

Large pinch of saffron threads

4 tbsp hot milk

20g unsalted butter, cubed

Large handful of store-bought crispy fried onions and chopped coriander, to serve





Put the saffron in a small cup with the milk and soak while you get on with the dish. Make the rice. Wash it really well in several changes of water, or until the water runs clear. Leave to soak.





Heat 1 tbsp vegetable oil and the ghee in a large, heavy-based, lidded pan. Add the whole spices and bay leaf and cook for 30 seconds or until aromatic. Add the onions and 1⁄2 tbsp salt and cook until soft, stirring occasionally, then increase the heat and cook until golden.





Drain the rice and add it to the golden onions. Stir well over a high heat to dry off any water and coat the rice in the oil for 2-3 minutes. Pour in the measured water, taste and season well. The water should taste a little salty, or the rice will be a bit flavourless.





Bring to the boil, then cover and reduce the heat right down. Cook undisturbed for 6 minutes, then taste a grain: it should be nearly or just done. Take off the heat and set aside, covered, for 5 minutes. Spoon on to a large plate so it doesn’t overcook. Set the pan aside for the final assembly.





For the chickpeas, blend together the tomatoes and yoghurt.





Heat 3 tbsp vegetable oil in a large pan. Add the onions with a good pinch of salt and cook until really soft, then increase the heat and cook until properly golden.





Add the ginger and garlic and cook gently for 40-50 seconds. Add the ground spices and a splash of water and cook until the water has evaporated.





Add the blended tomato mix and cook over a high-ish flame, stirring constantly, until the mixture comes to the boil and then reduces to a thick paste.





Reduce the heat a little and cook until the paste darkens. Add the chickpeas and enough water to come halfway up to them.





Return to the boil, taste and adjust the salt. Simmer for 5-6 minutes.





Add the mint and coriander, and season for a final time. There should be some liquid in the pan; if not, add a little boiling water, or reduce if needed, until you have a watery curry.





To finish, place half the butter cubes in the pan. Cover with half the rice, then drizzle with half the saffron milk.





Pour over the chickpea masala and top with the remaining rice, saffron and butter.





Cover tightly with a lid and cook over a really low heat for 20-25 minutes or until steaming.