Learn something new with IOL: How to make chicken curry
While we do our bit to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa with self-distancing and self-isolation, why not use this time to learn a new skill? IOL will help by publishing a how-to guide almost every day at noon.
Today let's learn how to make a delicious chicken curry. The recipe and video was supplied by Cape Malay Cooking guru Fatima Sydow.
CHICKEN CURRY
Ingredients
8-10 pieces of Chicken ( remove most of the skin)
3 tablespoons of oil
3 onions , peeled and finely chopped
3 cardamom pods
3 cinnamon sticks
2 bay leaves
Salt to taste
6 cloves of garlic, peeled and grated on fine side of the grater, or finely chopped
1-2 teaspoons of freshly grated ginger
1 heaped teaspoon of turmeric
2-3 heaped tablespoons of roasted masala
1 teaspoon of red chili powder
1 tablespoon of vinegar ( optional)
1 teaspoon of sugar ( optional)
5-6 potatoes , peeled and cut into 4
A bunch of fresh coriander
METHOD
In a large pot , heat the oil and add the onions, cardamom, bay leaves and cinnamon sticks and cook and stir on a medium heat for 25-30 minutes , adding a tablespoon of water every 5 minutes. By this time the onions are golden brown and cooked. Next add the salt, vinegar, sugar, garlic and ginger and rest of the spices , stir , add the chicken and potatoes and stir a few times. Next, add a cup and a half of water and give one stir and put on the lid of the pot. Cook on a medium heat for 20-25 minutes or when the potatoes are cooked, making sure to stir occasionally. Last, add the fresh coriander and serve with, rice, roti and salad.
Delicious!!
* Fatima Sydow's recipes are available in her cookbooks which can be ordered online at www.fatimasydow.co.za
** Do you have a skill you can teach in a short video? Whatsapp us at 074 557 3535 or email [email protected]
IOL