Learn something new with IOL: How to make chicken curry

While we do our bit to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa with self-distancing and self-isolation, why not use this time to learn a new skill? IOL will help by publishing a how-to guide almost every day at noon.

CHICKEN CURRY



Ingredients



8-10 pieces of Chicken ( remove most of the skin)

3 tablespoons of oil

3 onions , peeled and finely chopped

3 cardamom pods

3 cinnamon sticks

2 bay leaves

Salt to taste

6 cloves of garlic, peeled and grated on fine side of the grater, or finely chopped

1-2 teaspoons of freshly grated ginger

1 heaped teaspoon of turmeric

2-3 heaped tablespoons of roasted masala

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1 tablespoon of vinegar ( optional)

1 teaspoon of sugar ( optional)

5-6 potatoes , peeled and cut into 4

A bunch of fresh coriander



METHOD



In a large pot , heat the oil and add the onions, cardamom, bay leaves and cinnamon sticks and cook and stir on a medium heat for 25-30 minutes , adding a tablespoon of water every 5 minutes. By this time the onions are golden brown and cooked. Next add the salt, vinegar, sugar, garlic and ginger and rest of the spices , stir , add the chicken and potatoes and stir a few times. Next, add a cup and a half of water and give one stir and put on the lid of the pot. Cook on a medium heat for 20-25 minutes or when the potatoes are cooked, making sure to stir occasionally. Last, add the fresh coriander and serve with, rice, roti and salad.