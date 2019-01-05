Lentils with chorizo, greens and yellow rice. Picture by David Malosh for The New York Times
6 to 8 servings

Time: About 1 1/2 hours

Ingredients

For the lentils 

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced (about 1 1/2 cups)

Salt and pepper

225 g dry-cured Spanish chorizo or other spicy sausage, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1 teaspoon cumin seeds, toasted and ground

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon pimenton dulce (sweet Spanish smoked paprika)

450 g large green or brown lentils, rinsed and drained

4 cups thinly sliced chard (organic spinach) about 2 bunches

3 tablespoons chopped scallions, both white and green parts

For the yellow rice

2 cups white long-grain or basmati rice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, finely diced

1 (1-inch) piece cinnamon stick

6 whole cloves

1 teaspoon turmeric 

1/2 teaspoon salt

Method
  1. Make the lentils: Put 2 tablespoons olive oil in a heavy-bottomed soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. When hot, add onion, stir to coat with oil, and season well with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until softened and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes.
  2. Lower heat to medium, add chorizo and continue to cook mixture until chorizo has browned a bit. Add cumin, garlic and pimenton, and stir to combine.
  3. Add lentils to pot and pour in 6 cups water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat, add 1 teaspoon salt, then turn down to a low simmer. 
  4. Keep pot covered with lid ajar, and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes, until well cooked and porridgelike. (Add a small amount of water to loosen slightly if necessary.)
  5. Add the chard (spinach), pushing down to help it wilt. Put on lid and cook 15 minutes more until chard is well cooked. Stir to combine with lentils.
  6. Meanwhile, cook the rice: Rinse rice well in a bowl of cold water until water runs clear, then drain. 
  7. Put 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 2-quart saucepan over medium-high heat.
  8. Add onion and cook, stirring, until softened and starting to color, 3 to 4 minutes. 
  9. Add rice and stir to coat. 
  10. Add cinnamon, cloves, turmeric, salt and 2 1/2 cups water. 
  11. Bring to a boil, then turn heat to very low. Cook for 15 minutes, then turn it off and leave to steam with the lid on for up to 30 minutes.
  12. To serve, put a large ladle of stewed lentils in a low wide soup bowl and place a large spoonful of rice next to it. Sprinkle with scallions.