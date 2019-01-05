6 to 8 servings
Time: About 1 1/2 hours
Ingredients
For the lentils
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, diced (about 1 1/2 cups)
Salt and pepper
225 g dry-cured Spanish chorizo or other spicy sausage, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1 teaspoon cumin seeds, toasted and ground
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon pimenton dulce (sweet Spanish smoked paprika)
450 g large green or brown lentils, rinsed and drained
4 cups thinly sliced chard (organic spinach) about 2 bunches
3 tablespoons chopped scallions, both white and green parts
For the yellow rice
2 cups white long-grain or basmati rice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion, finely diced
1 (1-inch) piece cinnamon stick
6 whole cloves
1 teaspoon turmeric
1/2 teaspoon salt
Method
- Make the lentils: Put 2 tablespoons olive oil in a heavy-bottomed soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. When hot, add onion, stir to coat with oil, and season well with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until softened and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes.
- Lower heat to medium, add chorizo and continue to cook mixture until chorizo has browned a bit. Add cumin, garlic and pimenton, and stir to combine.
- Add lentils to pot and pour in 6 cups water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat, add 1 teaspoon salt, then turn down to a low simmer.
- Keep pot covered with lid ajar, and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes, until well cooked and porridgelike. (Add a small amount of water to loosen slightly if necessary.)
- Add the chard (spinach), pushing down to help it wilt. Put on lid and cook 15 minutes more until chard is well cooked. Stir to combine with lentils.
- Meanwhile, cook the rice: Rinse rice well in a bowl of cold water until water runs clear, then drain.
- Put 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 2-quart saucepan over medium-high heat.
- Add onion and cook, stirring, until softened and starting to color, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add rice and stir to coat.
- Add cinnamon, cloves, turmeric, salt and 2 1/2 cups water.
- Bring to a boil, then turn heat to very low. Cook for 15 minutes, then turn it off and leave to steam with the lid on for up to 30 minutes.
- To serve, put a large ladle of stewed lentils in a low wide soup bowl and place a large spoonful of rice next to it. Sprinkle with scallions.