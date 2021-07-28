Love mushrooms? Here are 3 delicious recipes you have to try
Mushrooms are one of those foods that, when cooked and prepared properly, are delicious. They are also rich and savoury, with a hearty texture that can make your meals more substantial.
If you love them but find cooking them difficult, we have the ultimate mushroom recipes you can try to get you going.
Balsamic garlic grilled mushroom skewers
Ingredients
1kg mushrooms, sliced
2 tbs balsamic vinegar⠀
1 tbs soy sauce (or tamari)⠀
3 cloves garlic, chopped⠀
½ tsp thyme, chopped⠀
Salt and pepper to taste⠀
Method
Marinate the mushrooms in the mixture of the remaining ingredients for 30 minutes.⠀
Skewer the mushrooms and grill over medium-high heat until just tender and slightly charred, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Enjoy!
(You can also skip marinating the mushrooms and just sauté them in a pan until the liquid dissipates and the sauce glazes the mushrooms).
Recipe by Closet Cooking.
Bacon and mushroom penne
Ingredients
150g bacon, diced
½ red onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, made into a paste
250g mushrooms, roughly chopped
100ml white wine
250ml cream
400g penne, cooked
50g Parmesan, grated
A handful of chopped parsley
Salt and pepper
Method
Bring a pan up to high heat and add the chopped bacon. Allow the fat to render and the bacon to brown slightly.Add the onions and garlic, and sauté until golden.
Once golden, add the mushrooms and cook until most of the moisture is out.
Deglaze the pan with the white wine and cook until the wine has evaporated.
Turn the heat down to medium and add the cream.
Bring the cream up to a slight rumble and then add the cooked pasta and fold it in.
Add the Parmesan and chopped parsley, and fold in evenly.
Plate and enjoy while watching a game of cricket on the telly.
Recipe by chef Kyle Marshall.
Bacon, mushroom, red pepper, Gruyère and potato frittata
Serves: 6
Ingredients
10ml oil
15ml butter
250g button mushrooms, thickly sliced
5 spring onions
1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced
125g streaky bacon, grilled and diced
2 medium potatoes, cooked
100g Gruyère cheese, grated
6-8 eggs
Salt and milled black pepper
To serve
Crispy bacon
Fried mushrooms
Rocket salad
Method
Preheat the oven to 190°C. Heat the oil and butter in a pan and fry the mushrooms for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the spring onions and red pepper, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the bacon, potatoes and cheese. Gently combine. Transfer the mixture to a well-greased tin or ovenproof round casserole.
Whisk the eggs together and season well with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the mushroom mixture. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the centre is just cooked. Allow to stand for five minutes, before unmoulding or slicing from the tin. Serve warm or at room temperature, topped with extra crispy bacon, fried mushrooms, and a rocket salad.
Recipe from The South African Mushroom Farmers' Association.