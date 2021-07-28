Love mushrooms? Here are 3 delicious recipes you have to try

Mushrooms are one of those foods that, when cooked and prepared properly, are delicious. They are also rich and savoury, with a hearty texture that can make your meals more substantial. If you love them but find cooking them difficult, we have the ultimate mushroom recipes you can try to get you going.

Balsamic garlic grilled mushroom skewers Ingredients

1kg mushrooms, sliced 2 tbs balsamic vinegar⠀ 1 tbs soy sauce (or tamari)⠀

3 cloves garlic, chopped⠀ ½ tsp thyme, chopped⠀ Salt and pepper to taste⠀

Method Marinate the mushrooms in the mixture of the remaining ingredients for 30 minutes.⠀ Skewer the mushrooms and grill over medium-high heat until just tender and slightly charred, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Enjoy!

(You can also skip marinating the mushrooms and just sauté them in a pan until the liquid dissipates and the sauce glazes the mushrooms). Recipe by Closet Cooking. Bacon and mushroom penne

Ingredients 150g bacon, diced ½ red onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, made into a paste 250g mushrooms, roughly chopped 100ml white wine

250ml cream 400g penne, cooked 50g Parmesan, grated

A handful of chopped parsley Salt and pepper Method

Bring a pan up to high heat and add the chopped bacon. Allow the fat to render and the bacon to brown slightly.Add the onions and garlic, and sauté until golden. Once golden, add the mushrooms and cook until most of the moisture is out. Deglaze the pan with the white wine and cook until the wine has evaporated.

Turn the heat down to medium and add the cream. Bring the cream up to a slight rumble and then add the cooked pasta and fold it in. Add the Parmesan and chopped parsley, and fold in evenly.

Plate and enjoy while watching a game of cricket on the telly. Recipe by chef Kyle Marshall. Bacon, mushroom, red pepper, Gruyère and potato frittata

Serves: 6 Ingredients 10ml oil

15ml butter 250g button mushrooms, thickly sliced 5 spring onions

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced 125g streaky bacon, grilled and diced 2 medium potatoes, cooked

100g Gruyère cheese, grated 6-8 eggs Salt and milled black pepper

To serve Crispy bacon Fried mushrooms

Rocket salad Method Preheat the oven to 190°C. Heat the oil and butter in a pan and fry the mushrooms for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the spring onions and red pepper, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the bacon, potatoes and cheese. Gently combine. Transfer the mixture to a well-greased tin or ovenproof round casserole.