Moroccan-spiced chickpeas simmered in sauce fire-roasted tomatoes. Couscous, cooked and fluffed to perfection, or quinoa, depending on your clean eating goals (We’re kind of over quinoa at the moment, so couscous does the trick beautifully). Cucumber salad, some lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs to the max: hello mint, parsley, and cilantro. Plain yoghurt or hummus for a side-sauce bonus, and toasted pita wedges if you’re okay with a little bit of wheat into your detox.

Ingredients

Moroccan-spiced Chickpeas

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon each – chili powder and cumin

1 teaspoon each – turmeric and garam masala

1 teaspoon sea salt

dash of each -cinnamon and cayenne (to taste)

2 400g cans chickpeas

2 400g cans fire roasted diced tomatoes

Bowls:

cucumbers

couscous

mint, parsley, coriander

yoghurt or hummus

olive oil

lemon juice

toasted pita wedges

This is currently a colder-weather go-to for a super nutritious, plant-based meal that is basically the same experience as me eating my favourite comfort food. Okay, fine, pizza might still stand in a category all its own, but other than that, we’d say this detox bowl can compete with the best of them.

Method