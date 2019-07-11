Moroccan-spiced chickpeas simmered in sauce fire-roasted tomatoes. Couscous, cooked and fluffed to perfection, or quinoa, depending on your clean eating goals (We’re kind of over quinoa at the moment, so couscous does the trick beautifully). Cucumber salad, some lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs to the max: hello mint, parsley, and cilantro. Plain yoghurt or hummus for a side-sauce bonus, and toasted pita wedges if you’re okay with a little bit of wheat into your detox.
Ingredients
Moroccan-spiced Chickpeas
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon each – chili powder and cumin
- 1 teaspoon each – turmeric and garam masala
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- dash of each -cinnamon and cayenne (to taste)
- 2 400g cans chickpeas
- 2 400g cans fire roasted diced tomatoes
Bowls:
- cucumbers
- couscous
- mint, parsley, coriander
- yoghurt or hummus
- olive oil
- lemon juice
- toasted pita wedges
This is currently a colder-weather go-to for a super nutritious, plant-based meal that is basically the same experience as me eating my favourite comfort food. Okay, fine, pizza might still stand in a category all its own, but other than that, we’d say this detox bowl can compete with the best of them.
Method
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion; saute until soft. Add garlic, spices, salt, and chickpeas – stir until very fragrant. Add the tomatoes (undrained) and simmer for 20 minutes while you prep the other ingredients.
- Chop the cucumber, cook the couscous, and mince the herbs. Arrange bowls with desired amounts of all ingredients. Voila!