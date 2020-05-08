Mother's Day: How about a scrumptious brunch for your mom to enjoy?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A big Mother’s Day meal with all her girlfriends and family might have been the ideal way to spend Sunday, but with all her favourite restaurants and cafes closed for sit down meals, that won’t be possible. Fortunately, you can have your very own brunch at home. Set up a video chat If your mom misses seeing everyone together, set up a video call with family and friends. House Party, WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams are all apps that allow you to set up video calls with many people. Create a brunch meal French toast is one of the most fool-proof brunch recipes that’s built on the basis of two main ingredients, eggs and bread. They can also be dressed up to impress using ingredients that can be found in the fridge.

Gourmet baked French Toast

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 cups whole milk

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

½ tsp kosher salt

4-5 croissants torn into pieces (brioche, Challah, French loaf or any other white, thick cut bread will do)

½ cup raspberry jam

½ cup fresh berries

¼ cup syrup, plus more to serve

Powdered sugar

1½ cup heavy cream (whipped)

Method

Grease a baking dish with butter and set aside. Beat the eggs in a large mixing bowl then whisk in the milk, vanilla extract, and salt. Add the croissant pieces to the custard mixture and toss well.

Place in baking dish and cover with cling wrap to rest in fridge for 45 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 175°C.

Dollop the jam and arrange the fresh blueberries between pieces of croissant and over the top, and drizzle with syrup.

Bake for about 30-35 minutes until golden.

Serve with the gently whipped cream and a dusting of powdered sugar.

What’s brunch without the drinks?

If you haven’t got a bottle of bubbly stashed away for a special occasion, no problem. You don’t need booze to make a thirst-quenching cocktail.

Rosemary Pear Spritz @charlottesyoga_

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of pear juice⁣

1/2 bottle or sparkling water

Rosemary sprigs ⁣

Crushed ice to serve

Method

Break a few leaves off rosemary, rub them in your hand to break the cell walls . This will allow the aroma to get released, add them to your juice and let sit for a few minutes.⁣

Add ice.

Pour pear juice and rosemary mixer into cup.

Add garnish and enjoy.