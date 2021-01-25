Move over chocolate, tea bombs are the new food trend this year

Not long ago, “hot chocolate bombs” were all the rage on the internet. “Hot chocolate bombs” are a ball of chocolate filled with tiny marshmallows and hot chocolate powder. You put them in a mug and pour hot milk over them and then watch them melt, or as bombs do, “explode”. Now there is a new contender for the “TikTok drink of the moment” throne: tea bombs. In contrast to the chocolate bombs, in which the shell of the ball is made of chocolate, the shell of the tea bombs, which dissolves when hot water is poured over them, is made of sugar.

If you want to make tea bombs yourself, you have the choice between a sweetener powder and conventional household sugar.

With their bright crystal shells, filled with herbs, loose-leaf tea, or flowers, tea bombs look like something out of a fairy's tea party.

You drop the balls into hot water and they dissolve into a delicious tea.

They are perfect for a small tea ceremony at home and work on a similar principle.

To make your own tea bombs:

Heat white sugar in a saucepan, melt it and then fill a round silicone mould.

As soon as the sugar coats have cooled down, conventional tea bags are placed in the middle or if you like it decorative, you can put loose tea leaves and other decorative elements such as glitter or edible flowers in them.

Then you have to carefully remove a few sugar halves from the silicone mould, briefly heat the underside in the pan so that the sugar melts easily. Press lightly onto the other halves of the ball so that the halves join together.

The semi-transparent tea bombs then go in a cup and hot water is poured over them. Enjoy!

If you are inspired by the creation, below is a quick demonstration.