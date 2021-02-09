National Pizza Day: Perfect pizza toppings that have stood the test of time

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Today is National Pizza Day, a day observed annually on February 9. This day is dedicated to appreciating pizza, a baked flatbread that is topped with various toppings and cheese. Many toppings and sauces can be added to pizzas, including vegetables, meats and seafood. The pizza was invented in Naples, Italy around the 10th century, and has since grown to become one of the most popular foods. And that means people are having fun experimenting with the Italian dish. In the past two years, I have been introduced to strange pizza toppings. The likes of pineapple, eggs, spinach, strawberries, sardines, and kiwifruit, which I think belong in anything besides pizza. Since it’s National Pizza Day, we will celebrate this day by looking into some of the perfect pizza toppings. Forget the strange creations and embrace the below.

Chicken and BBQ sauce

Nothing beats a topping of spicy barbeque sauce, diced chicken, peppers, and onion all covered with cheese, and baked to bubbly goodness. You do not have to wait until someone hosts a barbeque to smell and enjoy the sweet smoke of the barbeque.

Check out your favourite pizza place near you the next time you are craving barbeque and try out a chicken pizza with barbeque sauce. This pizza gives you a new way to enjoy your favourite meal.

Pepperoni and cheese

I love pizza, so pepperoni pizza is usually a reliable dinner win. This is one of my favourite toppings. For me, it has to have tons of pepperoni, a nice crust, great flavour, and maybe even a surprise or two to put it over the top.

Although this is a simple topping combination, it is one of the most popular for a reason. The pairing of salty pepperoni with flavourful cheese enhances the taste of the crust and the sauce to create the ideal combination for your next meal.