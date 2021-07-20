Our recipe picks for Eid-al-Adha

Eid-al-adha began Monday evening and ends Friday, July 23. Called the “Festival of the Sacrifice”, Eid-al-adha commemorates Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command. Eid-al-adha follows the Hajj pilgrimage, hence it is considered the great Eid because of its religious significance.

While families spending together is a big part of Eid-al-adha, the most important thing about the festival is giving back to your immediate community and those who are in need. As soon as possible after Eid prayer, those who have the means will ritually sacrifice, or Qurbaan, livestock such as sheep, goats, cattle or camels. The meat of these sacrifices is distributed among one’s family, neighbours and the poor.

Thanks to the pandemic, the usual celebratory feasts after the sacrifice might not be happening for many. With so much having changed, there are some things that should not change what the festival is also about – breaking bread together. It is also a day where great food is to be had and many families prepare a succulent leg of lamb with all the trimmings. Here are some ideas that will give a new spin to the tried, tested and well loved Eid-al-ahda recipes to cater for everyone, including those following a plant-based diet.

Lamb Meatballs (Serves 6-8) Spicy lamb meatballs. 130715. Picture: Chris Collingridge 376 Ingredients 1kg lamb mince

10ml salt 3ml turmeric 10ml ground chilli powder

3ml ground coriander 5ml ground cumin 1 green chilli, chopped

10ml ginger and garlic paste 2 eggs, beaten 6 slices of old bread, soaked in water until soft and squeezed out.

2 onions, grated 3-4 spring onions, chopped 250ml fresh coriander, chopped

Sauce: 15ml oil 1 onion, chopped

4 tomatoes, grated 3ml chilli powder 2ml turmeric

3ml ground cumin 3ml ground coriander Method

Combine the mince with the salt, turmeric, chillies, coriander, cumin, green chilli, ginger and garlic paste, eggs, soaked bread, onions, coriander and spring onion and mix well. Shape the mixture into balls and fry in a little oil until browned. Remove and set aside.

Sauce: Heat the oil and fry the onion until soft. Add the tomatoes and remaining ingredients and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the meatballs and simmer until cooked through. Garnish with coriander. LAMB WITH ORZO (Serves 4) 822ANGELA DAY: Lamb120312. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu Ingredients

30ml olive oil 750g lamb cubes 1 onion, sliced

15ml chopped garlic 5ml ground cinnamon 2 bay leaves

4 anchovy fillets 400g can of chopped tomatoes 500ml chicken or lamb stock

250ml orzo pasta salt and pepper 15ml each of chopped parsley, mint and rosemary

Method Heat the oil and fry the lamb cubes until brown. Remove and set aside. Add onion and garlic and fry until soft. Add the cinnamon, bay leaves and anchovies and cook for a few seconds. Add the tomatoes and stock and return the meat to the pot.

Cover and simmer for 1-2 hours until the meat is tender. Add the pasta and cook for another 15-20 minutes or until the pasta is tender. Season to taste and stir in the herbs before serving. Parsley-crusted rack of lamb

Tony Jackman’s famous Parsley-crusted rack of lamb. Ingredients 1 x 4-bone rack per portion Butter

Dijon mustard Generous handful Italian parsley, stems removed 4 heaped Tbs breadcrumbs

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped Salt and pepper to taste Olive oil

Pan-fry the racks in hot melted butter until well browned on all sides, a couple of minutes per side. Transfer to an oven dish, fatty side up, season with salt and pepper and smear Dijon mustard generously to completely cover the fat. Rinse the parsley and pat dry. Chop it finely and mix in a small bowl with the breadcrumbs, garlic, salt and pepper and olive oil (2 or 3 Tbs should suffice, Daisy). Pack this generously on top of the rack or racks (the quantity of which, Daisy, will depend on how many people you’re feeding – so, yes, you may need to increase the quantities of the crust ingredients).

Roast in a 220°C oven for 15 minutes, cover with foil and cook for 5 or 10 minutes more. Leave to rest, warm but out of the oven, for 10 minutes before serving. Green Mango Salad Ingredients

1/3 cup (75 ml) chopped cashews or peanuts 2 unripe mangoes, 2 lb/1kg in total 1/3 cup (75ml) of chopped fresh coriander

1/3 cup (75ml) of chopped mint 2 tbsp (25ml) of lime juice 4 tsp (18ml) of granulated sugar

4 tsp (18ml) of fish sauce 1 tbsp (15m) of vegetable oil ¼ tsp (1ml) Asian chilli sauce or hot pepper sauce

1 sweet red pepper, thinly sliced 1 cup (250ml) of thinly sliced red onions Method

In a pan, toast the cashews over a medium heat until fragrant and golden, about 8 minutes; set aside. Cut pointy ends off mangoes. Set each mango on cut end. Using serrated knife, cut off peel. Cut flesh on either side of flat pit into thin slices; stack and cut into thin strips. In a bowl, whisk together the coriander, mint, lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, oil and chilli sauce. Add the mangoes, red pepper and onion; toss to coat. (Make-ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.)

Sprinkle with cashews. Rose and Pistachio Phirni (Serves 6) Rose and pistachio. Picture: Supplied Ingredients

4 cups milk 4 tbs Jungle Taystee Wheat 4 tbs condensed milk

½ tsp fine cardamom 50g chopped or crushed pistachio 2-3 tablespoons rose syrup. Feel free to adjust to your preference

155g tin dessert cream A few drops of pink colouring Method

Make a paste using half a cup of the milk and Jungle Taystee Wheat. In a separate pot, bring the rest of the milk to a boil. Add the paste to the milk and continue to whisk until it thickens.

Add the condensed milk, rose syrup, pistachios, and cardamom. Remove the mixture from the heat and allow to cool completely. Add the dessert cream and a few drops of colouring.