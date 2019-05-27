Cajun chicken stew. Picture: Antoine de Ras, Independent Media
Stews are the best thing to make to feed the whole family during the cold winter months and t his cajun chicken stew is easy to prepare and a really hearty meal.

You can decide the spiciness of the dish depending on your taste, but choosing a cajun spice mix you know will tickle your taste buds.

Stews need not be a pain to prepare and this one is quick and simple and serves four people

Ingredients
  • 60 ml olive oil
  • 500 g skinless chicken breast fillets, cut into strips
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 5 ml chopped garlic
  • 2 celery sticks, sliced
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 45 ml flour
  • 20 ml Cajun spice mix
  • 600 ml chicken stock
  • 1 green pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks
  • 200 g thickly sliced ham, diced
  • 3 spring onions, sliced
  • 125 ml chopped fresh parsley
Method
  1. Heat half the oil in a big frying pan and fry the chicken for a few minutes until brown. 
  2. Tip out on to a plate.
  3. Add the remaining oil and fry the onion, garlic, celery and bay leaves until softened, about 5 minutes.
  4. Stir in the flour and cook for a minute, then add the Cajun spice and cook for another minute. 
  5. Gradually stir in the stock until smooth.
  6. Return the chicken to the pot with the peppers and ham.
  7. Cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
  8. Stir in the spring onions and parsley and serve.
 