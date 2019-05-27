Stews are the best thing to make to feed the whole family during the cold winter months and t his cajun chicken stew is easy to prepare and a really hearty meal.
You can decide the spiciness of the dish depending on your taste, but choosing a cajun spice mix you know will tickle your taste buds.
Stews need not be a pain to prepare and this one is quick and simple and serves four people
Ingredients
- 60 ml olive oil
- 500 g skinless chicken breast fillets, cut into strips
- 1 onion, chopped
- 5 ml chopped garlic
- 2 celery sticks, sliced
- 2 bay leaves
- 45 ml flour
- 20 ml Cajun spice mix
- 600 ml chicken stock
- 1 green pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks
- 200 g thickly sliced ham, diced
- 3 spring onions, sliced
- 125 ml chopped fresh parsley
Method
- Heat half the oil in a big frying pan and fry the chicken for a few minutes until brown.
- Tip out on to a plate.
- Add the remaining oil and fry the onion, garlic, celery and bay leaves until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in the flour and cook for a minute, then add the Cajun spice and cook for another minute.
- Gradually stir in the stock until smooth.
- Return the chicken to the pot with the peppers and ham.
- Cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
- Stir in the spring onions and parsley and serve.