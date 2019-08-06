Pac-Man Sliders. Picture: Fervent Foodie (Instagram)

Eating healthy does not mean you have to lose all the flavour of a good breakfast. If you are following a low-carb diet then eggs are one of the perfect breakfast options to have, and are popular.

They are surely the heroes of the breakfast table, given their endless versatility, and it all comes down to how you cook with them.

So, if you like your eggs boiled you can try out this egg sandwich recipe next time you have breakfast. It is hearty, delicious, and super quick to make. It tastes best as a cold sandwich on super soft bread. You just pop it in the fridge for a minimum of fifteen minutes and devour.

Pac-Man Sliders

Ingredients

3 eggs (boiled)

Salt

Black pepper

1tbsp mayonnaise

1tsp mustard sauce

Chives or parsley, chopped

Method

Boil eggs in water for 10 minutes

Remove the shell and chop the eggs coarsely with a knife.

Add a pinch of salt, black pepper (to taste), mayonnaise, mustard sauce, and mix well.

Spread some mayonnaise on a bread slice and generously add egg mixture.

Add some chopped chopped chives or parsley for the beautiful green and freshness.

Recipe by Fervent Foodie.

