Eating healthy does not mean you have to lose all the flavour of a good breakfast.
If you are following a low-carb diet then eggs are one of the perfect breakfast options to have, and are popular.
They are surely the heroes of the breakfast table, given their endless versatility, and it all comes down to how you cook with them.
So, if you like your eggs boiled you can try out this egg sandwich recipe next time you have breakfast. It is hearty, delicious, and super quick to make. It tastes best as a cold sandwich on super soft bread. You just pop it in the fridge for a minimum of fifteen minutes and devour.
Pac-Man Sliders
Ingredients
3 eggs (boiled)
Salt
Black pepper
1tbsp mayonnaise
1tsp mustard sauce
Chives or parsley, chopped
Method
Boil eggs in water for 10 minutes
Remove the shell and chop the eggs coarsely with a knife.
Add a pinch of salt, black pepper (to taste), mayonnaise, mustard sauce, and mix well.
Spread some mayonnaise on a bread slice and generously add egg mixture.
Add some chopped chopped chives or parsley for the beautiful green and freshness.
Recipe by Fervent Foodie.