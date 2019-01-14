Indulge your taste buds with this savoury meets sweet combination. The well-loved South African recipe uses pumpkin that is fried and then drenched in salted caramel sauce.
Pumpkin fritters, or pampoen koekies in Afrikaans, are a delicious meal that can be served as either a breakfast treat or as a dessert. They are best served warm so make sure that you try to eat them hot off the griddle.
The salted caramel sauce can be substituted for confectioners sugar or a sugar-cinnamon mix for some crunchy sweetness.
Pumpkin Fritters Ingredients:
- 1 cup cooked, drained and pureéd pumpkin
- 1 cup cake flour
- 10ml baking powder
- 30ml caster sugar
- 1 egg
- 60ml milk
- 1ml salt
- Sunfoil Sunflower oil, for deep frying
Salted Caramel Sauce:
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 cup cream
- 5ml vanilla extract
- 60ml Sunshine D Original Margarine brick
- ½ cup golden syrup
- 5ml sea salt flakes
Method:
Pumpkin Fritters:
1. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix until you have a smooth batter.
2. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan and fry spoonfuls of the batter, in batches, until golden brown and cooked through, approximately 2-3 minutes.
3. Use a slotted spoon to remove the fritters from the oil and allow to drain well on kitchen paper. Repeat, until all the fritters are cooked and keep warm.
Salted Caramel Sauce:
1. Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and allow to cook over a medium heat for 10-15 minutes until the sauce is thick and glossy.
2. Pour the syrup over the warm fritters and serve at once.