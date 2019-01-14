Pumpkin fritter with salted caramel sauce.
Indulge your taste buds with this savoury meets sweet combination. The well-loved South African recipe uses pumpkin that is fried and then drenched in salted caramel sauce.

Pumpkin fritters, or pampoen  koekies  in Afrikaans, are a delicious meal that can be served as either a breakfast treat or as a dessert. They  are best served warm so make sure that you try to eat them hot off the griddle.

The salted caramel sauce can be substituted for confectioners sugar or a sugar-cinnamon mix for some crunchy sweetness.

Pumpkin Fritters Ingredients:
  • 1 cup cooked, drained and pureéd pumpkin
  • 1 cup cake flour
  • 10ml baking powder
  • 30ml caster sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 60ml milk
  • 1ml salt
  • Sunfoil Sunflower oil, for deep frying
Salted Caramel Sauce:
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 1 cup cream
  • 5ml vanilla extract
  • 60ml Sunshine D Original Margarine brick
  • ½ cup golden syrup
  • 5ml sea salt flakes
Method:

Pumpkin Fritters:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix until you have a smooth batter.

2. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan and fry spoonfuls of the batter, in batches, until golden brown and cooked through, approximately 2-3 minutes.

3. Use a slotted spoon to remove the fritters from the oil and allow to drain well on kitchen paper. Repeat, until all the fritters are cooked and keep warm.

Salted Caramel Sauce:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and allow to cook over a medium heat for 10-15 minutes until the sauce is thick and glossy.

2. Pour the syrup over the warm fritters and serve at once.