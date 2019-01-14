Pumpkin fritter with salted caramel sauce.

Indulge your taste buds with this savoury meets sweet combination. The well-loved South African recipe uses pumpkin that is fried and then drenched in salted caramel sauce.



Pumpkin fritters, or pampoen koekies in Afrikaans, are a delicious meal that can be served as either a breakfast treat or as a dessert. They are best served warm so make sure that you try to eat them hot off the griddle.





The salted caramel sauce can be substituted for confectioners sugar or a sugar-cinnamon mix for some crunchy sweetness.





Pumpkin Fritters Ingredients :

1 cup cooked, drained and pureéd pumpkin

1 cup cake flour

10ml baking powder

30ml caster sugar

1 egg

60ml milk

1ml salt

Sunfoil Sunflower oil, for deep frying

Salted Caramel Sauce:

¾ cup sugar

1 cup cream

5ml vanilla extract

60ml Sunshine D Original Margarine brick

½ cup golden syrup

5ml sea salt flakes





Method:





Pumpkin Fritters:





1. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix until you have a smooth batter.





2. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan and fry spoonfuls of the batter, in batches, until golden brown and cooked through, approximately 2-3 minutes.





3. Use a slotted spoon to remove the fritters from the oil and allow to drain well on kitchen paper. Repeat, until all the fritters are cooked and keep warm.





Salted Caramel Sauce:





1. Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and allow to cook over a medium heat for 10-15 minutes until the sauce is thick and glossy.



