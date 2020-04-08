RECIPE: A modern take on Easter lunch

Easter this year is going to be a little different - no get-togethers and churches are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. But one thing that cannot be cancelled, however, is Easter lunch. Head chef at Endless Horizons Boutique Hotel, Ashley Conquest shares his favourite Easter dish that the whole family can enjoy indoors. Slow Roasted Chicken. Picture: Supplied Slow Roasted Chicken Leg Ingredients 1 chicken leg quarter

1 chicken breast – skin on

2 garlic cloves

2 cups double plain yogurt – not Greek

½ tsp sea salt

6 – 7 rosa tomatoes

½ zucchini

1 red onion

¾ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 cup mixed herbs

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Method

For the labneh

You will need two days to prepare this.

Take the yoghurt and put it into some cheesecloth, hang it over a bowl in your fridge and allow the whey to drip (preferable overnight).

Spoon the yoghurt into a bowl and stir in the salt – store in a fridge for a day (I like to put it back into the cheesecloth for a day or two)

For the chicken

Preheat the oven to 160 degrees Celsius.

Debone the chicken thigh, leaving only the drumstick bone.

Carefully cut the meat around the drumstick knuckle loose and press down as if you were making a lollipop.

Now fold the thigh meat back over the drumstick, you can make a hole through the meat and skin where the bone can go through. Put in an oven dish and season with salt and pepper, olive oil and garlic.

Cover with foil and slowly roast for plus-minus thirty minutes. Season the breast and grill until cooked, slice both ends off so you can use the middle piece.

For the pickled red onion

Peel the onion and slice into thin rounds, about 3mm thick. Carefully separate the rings without breaking them and place into a bowl.

Add the vinegar, salt, and honey to a pot and bring them to boil, then pour over the sliced onion and allow them to marinate for thirty minutes.

For the veg

Half the Rosa tomatoes and take the ends off the zucchini and slice on the bias (at an angle) about 1-2 cm thick.

Season the tomatoes and zucchini with salt, pepper, and oil. Cook on a hot grill until tender or sauté in a hot pan with butter.

For the herb oil

Put a pot of water on the stove and bring to the boil.

Once boiling, drop the herbs but only blanch them so the storks are soft.

Drop the herbs into a bowl of ice water and let cool, squeeze the water out and blend with one cup of olive oil.

Strain and it's ready for you to use.

Assembly:

Place a spoon of the labneh in the middle of the plate and spread it out to form a bowl-like look. Then put your veg into the middle of the labneh, place the grilled chicken breast on the veg and then lean the slow-roasted chicken leg against the breast, then drop a few of your pickled red onions around the plate, drizzle with herb oil, garnish with desired fresh herbs and serve.



