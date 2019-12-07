RECIPE: Balsamic and honey glazed salmon









Balsamic and honey glazed salmon. Picture: Supplied Balsamic and Honey Glazed Salmon Serves 4-6 Ingredients: For the salmon:

1 kg side of salmon, deboned but skin on

60 ml Staffords Balsamic Vinegar

125 ml Staffords Honey

Handful fresh thyme, leaves removed from stems

For the sweet & salty topping:

100ml olive oil

160g raw almonds, roughly chopped

3 anchovies

70g dried cranberries

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp Staffords Honey

¼ tsp salt

1 lime, juiced

1 head of garlic

2 tsp Staffords honey

1 tsp olive oil

Sea salt flakes

Preheat oven to 180˚C.

Slice off the top of the head of garlic exposing the cloves. Place on a piece of tinfoil. Drizzle with a little olive oil, a tablespoon of honey and a sprinkle of salt. Wrap up tightly in the foil and place in the oven for one hour.

For the topping:

Combine all the ingredients in a medium sized saucepan. Cook on medium-high heat until the almonds get golden brown, the anchovies disappear and all the flavours come together. Remove from the heat and squeeze in the lime juice. Toss and set aside.

For the salmon:

Place honey, balsamic vinegar and thyme leaves in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes until slightly thickened.

Place salmon on a large baking tray lined with baking paper. Brush salmon generously with the glaze. Bake for 15 minutes, removing the salmon from the oven and brushing it with the glaze every 5 minutes. 15 minutes will give you a medium cook on the salmon. Cook for longer if so desired.

Serve the salmon topped with the crunchy sweet & salty nut mix, some fresh dill and the roasted garlic.