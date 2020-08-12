RECIPE: Cape Malay chicken curry

Cape Malay is a cuisine unique to South Africa that features fragrant flavours brought over by the slaves of Malaysia and Indonesia. That said, this Cape Malay chicken curry by Tharwat Londt, executive chef at Park Inn by Radisson, reflects the unique flavours that have made Malay cooking one of South Africa’s most loved cuisines. Cape Malay curries are more aromatic than heavily spicy but are full of incredible flavour that we love. Curries are also one of the easiest ways to entertain, especially if you make it the day before. This recipe will keep you warm in these last few months of winter. Follow the easy steps below to enjoy this delicious meal in the comfort of your home. Cape Malay chicken curry Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 onion, medium, finely chopped

4 tbs oil

1 ½ tsp coriander seeds

2 tsp dried chilli flakes, or you can use fresh

2 tsp fennel, ground, or 4 tsp whole fennel seeds

1 ½ tsp ground cumin

2 tbs ginger, fresh, finely chopped

1tsp turmeric

½ -1tsp black pepper, coarsely ground

15 cardamom pods (whole pods)

½ tsp cinnamon

1tbs garam masala

1 400g can whole peeled tomato

2 kg of chicken pieces

2 tsp garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp brown sugar

1tbs lemon juice

½ cup peach chutney

2-3 tsp salt

Method

Using a mortar and pestle, mash together the spices, from the coriander seeds down to the garam masala. Peel and chop the ginger.

Heat the oil in a pot, add the onion and ginger over fairly high heat, and stir now and then for a few minutes. Add the spices you mashed and stir. You might need to add more oil. Spices absorb oil as they fry. Don't worry, you will be able to skim it off again later.

Stir and fry spices and onion for about 2 minutes. Add the can of chopped tomatoes and stir. The heat should be high enough so everything bubbles together.

Add the chicken pieces and stir to coat well, keeping heat high until everything is bubbling away.

Turn heat way down until it just simmers, cover, and cook for about 20 minutes.

Sprinkle over the garlic, sugar, lemon juice, chutney, and salt.

Simmer with lid at a slight angle, for about 15 minutes longer.

Stir through, taste the sauce, and adjust seasoning to taste.

Serve with basmati rice, tomato-onion sambals, roti and poppadoms