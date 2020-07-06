RECIPE: Cauliflower sandwiches with smoked gouda and peppadews

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

These hearty vegetarian subs are flavourful and comforting. If you can't find Peppadews - a trademarked brand of pickled, sweet and slightly hot Juanita peppers from South Africa - substitute hot cherry peppers or, for more heat, pickled jalapeños.

If all this seems too hearty to you - these sandwiches are not light, and they are not diet-friendly - there's an easy fix: Cut them in half.

Cauliflower Sandwiches With Smoked Gouda and Peppadews (Serves 4)





Ingredients





1 large cauliflower head (900g), leaves removed, trimmed

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 cup (100g) shredded smoked Gouda or provolone cheese (may substitute vegan cheese of your choice)

1 medium shallot (60g), thinly sliced

1 large garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 bunch rainbow chard (360g), stemmed and torn into 5cm pieces

4 hoagie rolls

4 tablespoons mayonnaise (may substitute vegan mayonnaise)

1/3 cup drained and chopped Peppadew peppers (may substitute hot cherry peppers or pickled jalapeños)





Method





Place a large, rimmed baking sheet on the oven's centre rack and preheat to 230 degrees.

Chop the cauliflower into florets. In a large bowl, toss them with 2 tablespoons of the oil, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper. When the oven has finished preheating, transfer the cauliflower to the baking sheet.

Roast the cauliflower for 15 to 20 minutes, until browned on the bottom. Gently toss the florets, then continue roasting for 5 to 10 minutes, until golden brown and tender. Remove from the oven and divide the cauliflower into four piles on the baking sheet. Top each pile with a quarter of the shredded cheese and let it begin to melt over the warm cauliflower. Leave the oven on.

While the cauliflower is roasting, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil until shimmering. Add the shallot, garlic, red pepper flakes, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until the shallot is tender and translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Increase the heat to medium-high, add the chard leaves, and cook, stirring frequently, until just wilted, 3 minutes.

Slice the hoagie rolls lengthwise almost all the way through, keeping the hinge intact. Place in the oven, directly on the racks, to lightly toast, 2 to 3 minutes.

To assemble the sandwiches, spread 1 tablespoon mayonnaise on the cut side of each roll. Transfer a cauliflower pile and cheese to the bottom half of each roll, then top with the sauteed chard and Peppadew peppers. Close the rolls and serve warm.



