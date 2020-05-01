RECIPE: Chef Carolize’s salt-baked beetroot

With the cooler weather setting in TOKARA Shiraz is the perfect partner for Chef Carolize Coetzee’s autumnal salt-baked beetroot recipe.

In a statement, winemaker Staurt Botha said that Shiraz is one of those varieties that shows smoother, rounder textures on the palate than the classic Bordeaux cultivars and that it is also less tannic and as such is a rather flexible friend in the food pairing game.

“The spiciness of the TOKARA Shiraz matches the anise flavours of the fennel in this stunning beetroot dish, which in turn accentuates the red fruit characteristics of this iconic Rhone grape. The red fruits in the wine harmonise with the raspberries and the barrel ageing notes marry seamlessly with the toasted walnuts and celery Chef Carolize scatters over the beetroot carpaccio.

"As a rule, beetroot pairs better with reds than with whites and one crazy thing is that the deep red colour of the beetroot fools the brain into believing this too,” said Botha.

Here’s how to make Chef Carolize’s Salt-Baked Beetroot

Ingredients

800g coarse salt