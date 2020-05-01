RECIPE: Chef Carolize’s salt-baked beetroot
With the cooler weather setting in TOKARA Shiraz is the perfect partner for Chef Carolize Coetzee’s autumnal salt-baked beetroot recipe.
In a statement, winemaker Staurt Botha said that Shiraz is one of those varieties that shows smoother, rounder textures on the palate than the classic Bordeaux cultivars and that it is also less tannic and as such is a rather flexible friend in the food pairing game.
“The spiciness of the TOKARA Shiraz matches the anise flavours of the fennel in this stunning beetroot dish, which in turn accentuates the red fruit characteristics of this iconic Rhone grape. The red fruits in the wine harmonise with the raspberries and the barrel ageing notes marry seamlessly with the toasted walnuts and celery Chef Carolize scatters over the beetroot carpaccio.
"As a rule, beetroot pairs better with reds than with whites and one crazy thing is that the deep red colour of the beetroot fools the brain into believing this too,” said Botha.
Here’s how to make Chef Carolize’s Salt-Baked Beetroot
Ingredients
800g coarse salt
500g cake flour
3 egg whites from extra-large eggs
250ml water
4 medium-sized whole beetroot
Method
Preheat the oven to 180C.
Blend the salt and flour in a food processor until fine.
In a mixer with a dough hook, mix the flour mixture with the egg whites and water until a dough is formed.
Wash and dry the unpeeled beetroot.
Roll out the dough until 5mm in thickness. Cut into big enough pieces and wrap around each entire beetroot.
Bake for one hour.
Remove from the oven and cool slightly.
Break open the dough and remove the beetroot. Discard the baked dough.
Peel the beetroot, then rinse and dry with a paper towel.
Cool and slice the remaining beetroot thinly.
Garnish
Chef Carolize tops hers with raspberry, fennel, toasted walnuts, and celery.
TOKARA Shiraz is available at a cellar door price of R125. For online purchase and delivery after the lockdown, you can visit their website.