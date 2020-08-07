RECIPE: Chicken pineapple sweet chilli wrap

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s that time of year when we crave comfort food that is filling but easy to make and light. When it is cold outside I feel lazy to cook. All I want to do is to prepare a quick meal so I can hide under the blankets and watch Netflix. Don’t get me wrong – I love to cook, but this time of year has me trading time in the kitchen for easy lunches and suppers and giving me more time pretending to be enjoying the cold weather. If you are like me and you sometimes don’t feel like cooking, you can whip up this chicken pineapple sweet chilli wrap shared by the executive chef of Park Inn by Radisson, Tharwat Londt. If you are busy or just enjoying the chilly weather outdoors, this chicken wrap recipe is the perfect solution. It only takes minutes to make and is full of flavour. Chicken pineapple sweet chilli wrap

Ingredients

Makes: 4

500g crumbed chicken nuggets (or you can use plain grilled chicken fillets)

300g pineapple chopped

200g red cabbage thinly sliced

100g mayonnaise

100ml sweet chilli sauce

Handful fresh coriander chopped

1 tomato diced

¼ cucumber diced seeds removed

¼ small red onion diced

4 tortilla wraps

Oil for frying

Method

Deep fry the chicken nuggets in hot oil until golden brown and tender or grill the chicken fillets at 180 for 12 minutes and slice.

Combine tomato, onion, and cucumber and set aside.

Combine sweet chilli, coriander, and mayonnaise and set aside.

Place the tortillas one by one into a hot dry frying pan to just get some colour and remove.

Now spread a liberal amount of sweet chilli mayo on the tortillas followed by the cabbage, pineapple, and chicken and add a bit more sweet chilli mayo then sprinkle tomato salsa.

Season to taste and close the wrap. Enjoy.