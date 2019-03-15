Yoghurt cheesecake by Fair Cape Dairies

Cheesecakes don't need to be a hassle to prepare. This recipe is quick and simple, and it's delicious. Ingredients

200 g Packet of tennis biscuits 200g (or biscuits of your choice)

100 g Melted butter

375 ml Castor sugar

125 ml Cremora

250 ml Fair Cape Fresh Cream

500 g Fair Cape Double cream yoghurt

125 ml Sour Cream

Zest and Juice of 1 x large lemon

5 ml Vanilla Essence

Method

Prepare your tin (19-20cm round ring tin).

Mix together the crushed biscuits and melted butter and press into the tin.

Refrigerate until required.

Whisk together castor sugar, Cremora powder and Fair Cape Fresh Cream.

After two minutes of whisking add the Fair Cape Double Cream Plain Yoghurt, sour cream, zest and juice of one lemon and the vanilla essence.

Whisk for one minute, then add the dissolved gelatine while whisking.

Add the mixture to prepared tin and refrigerate till set (4-5 hours).

Decorate with fresh berries & melted chocolate

Recipe supplied by Fair Cape Dairies