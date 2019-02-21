Get creative in the kitchen and delight your kids with these home-made red glazed toffee apples. Pic: The Table Bay Hotel.

to the creative hands of the hotel’s Head Pastry Chef, Lee-Andra Govender.

Homemade sweets and confectionary are a highlight on The Table Bay’s High Tea menu thanks to the creative hands of the hotel’s Head Pastry Chef, Lee-Andra Govender.

make your own homemade candy for your loved one.

Skip the store-bought sweets and get creative in the kitchen and make your own homemade candy for your loved one.

Watch how easy they are to make:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Home-made toffee apples:





Ingredients

6 green snack apples

1 gelatin leaf

50ml fresh cream

50ml milk

30g glucose

100g white chocolate pieces

5g red food colouring

6 skewers





Method:





1. Pierce a skewer through the middle of each apple and place the apples in the fridge to get very cold

2. Bloom the gelatin in a small bowl of ice cold water for 10 to 15 minutes. The gelatin will soften but the cold water will stop it from dissolving.

3. In a small saucepan, bring the milk, cream and glucose to simmer.

4. Remove the saucepan and immediately add the white chocolate pieces. Use a hand blender and mix together for two minutes until the chocolate has melted.

5. Fish the softened gelatin from the bowl with your hand, allowing excess water to drain before adding the gelatin to the chocolate and cream mixture.



