RECIPE: Homemade pizza the kids can make themselves

There is no doubt about it, kids plus cooking equals fun.

Executive Chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Norman Heath says for younger kids, it’s important to minimise the amount of time they need to spend using sharp tools or hot kitchen appliances.

“So I find that recipes where parents can prepare a lot of the elements beforehand, then leave the kids to put it all together before popping it into the oven to cook, work well. I find that pizza is by far one of the easiest things for smaller kids to make in the kitchen. It requires only a bit of work, it’s fun, and the reward at the end is, well, a delicious pizza, says Heath.

Below is a very easy kid-friendly recipe that he recommends you try with your kids.

Executive Chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Norman Heath. Picture: Patrick King Photography

Ingredients for the pizza

Cheese

Salami

Mushrooms

Pizza bases - store-bought, tomato base pizza is fine if you’re not up to making your own.

What the parent can prepare?

Cut the salami

Slice the mushrooms

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

What the child can do?

Grate the cheese.

Scatter the salami on the pizza base.

Cover this with the grated cheese.

Add the sliced mushrooms to the top.

Together, the child and parent can put the pizza into the oven to bake for 15 minutes. To brown the cheese a bit, set the oven to grill for about a further three minutes. But keep an eye on it or it could burn. Also, ensure that the oven rack is placed in the centre of the oven and not too close to the top.

Bonus tip from chef: “If you’re like me, and enjoy some added flavour to your pizza, spread a layer of good quality tomato sauce on the base and mix in some herbs and seasoning before adding your pizza toppings. This adds a whole new dimension to a store-bought pizza base,” he says.