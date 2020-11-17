RECIPE: How to make Nadiya Hussain’s breakfast trifle

Breakfast trifle is the brainchild of Nadiya Hussain, known to fans of The Great British Bake Off as the winner of Season 6, thanks to her monumental My Big Fat British Wedding Cake. Her 2020 Netflix show, Nadiya's Time to Eat, is less focused on magnificent desserts than on time-smart ways to create meals from first-hand experience as a mother of three. Here’s how to make her breakfast trifle BREAKFAST TRIFLE (Serves 6) Ingredients:

2 cups plain Greek yoghurt

2/3 cup chia seeds

1/3 cup honey, plus more to taste

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1¾ cups frozen summer fruits such as peaches and berries

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

Finely grated zest of 1 small orange

170g brioche slices (about 6, or half a loaf ripped into large pieces)

1½ cups favourite granola

Whipped cream, from a can

Method

Start by making the chia seed yoghurt, so it can thicken: in a bowl, mix the yoghurt, chia seeds, honey, and cinnamon. Taste. Add more honey, if desired.

In another bowl, combine the frozen fruit with the confectioners' sugar and orange zest, and let the fruit fully defrost, about 30 minutes.

Drain off the excess juice into a bowl and reserve. Place the defrosted fruit in a serving bowl, preferably glass.

Mix the brioche pieces with the granola. Spread in a layer on top of the fruit, and drizzle the reserved fruit juice over this layer.

Spoon the chia yogurt on top. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until chilled (it can be made the night before if kept refrigerated). Top with whipped cream before serving.

Recipe from Time to Eat: Delicious Delicious Meals for Busy Lives (Penguin Random House) by Nadiya Hussain.

The book is available for purchase on Loot.co.za. Click here to place an order