RECIPE: How to make the perfect potato salad

Potato salad is everywhere. Wherever you go, you will find people who buy, eat and make their own. It is a popular side dish that comes in many various versions across many different parts of the world. It is also that one dish that, done wrong, can ruin an entire meal.

How do you make the perfect potato salad? Chef Bontle Molefe says potatoes are the queen of vegetables and are versatile. “Potato salad is the same. It can be served as a side, or as the base of a meal, and you can put almost anything you want or have in it. This makes it the go-to option for most people because it’s so accommodating and easy to make.”

Molefe says potato salad can be made in a variety of way. There the classic potato salad with eggs and mayonnaise; and without mayonnaise, instead of using mustard dressing, a Greek dressing, or olive oil and seasoning. She shares her recipe. Ingredients

1kg baby potatoes 5 tbs mayonnaise 1 tbs honey mustard

¼ tsp paprika Salt to taste ½ medium-sized red onion

A handful of fresh parsley Method Boil the potatoes in salted water until soft. (Test by poking through the potato with a fork). And leave to cool.

In a large bowl, mix the mayonnaise, mustard, paprika and a pinch of salt. Finely chop the red onion and parsley, and add to the bowl. Mix well.

Add the potatoes and mix all the ingredients together, until the potatoes are evenly dressed.

As a second option, you can also try the recipe by Chef Siba Mtongana. Ingredients 1kg Jersey Royals or Cornish New Potatoes

4 tbs mayonnaise 2 tbs wholegrain mustard 1 tbs extra-virgin olive oil

½ lemon juice Salad onions, finely sliced 8 pickled cucumbers, chopped

1 tbsp Cooks’ Ingredients Nonpareille Capers, drained 25g pack fresh flat-leaf parsley, leaves finely chopped 20g pack fresh tarragon, leaves finely chopped

Method Bring a large pan of salted water to a boil, add the potatoes and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until tender. Meanwhile, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, oil and lemon juice in a large bowl. Drain the potatoes, reserving 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid, and leave to steam for a couple of minutes. Halve the warm potatoes and add to the mayonnaise mixture with the reserved cooking water. Toss to combine, then set aside to cool.