RECIPE: How to make your own chutney
Home-made chutneys can be made from fruit, vegetables, or a mixture of both, slow-cooked with herbs, spices, vinegar, and sugar to your liking, and then left in a pot to mature and mellow before eating.
It is used to provide balance to an array of dishes or highlight a specific flavour profile.
Broadly, the word chutney is now applied to anything preserved in sugar and vinegar, regardless of its texture, ingredients, or consistency.
It is served with everything from basmati rice to bread like naan or dosa to curry dishes.
Elsewhere in the world, you may see a variety of chutney paired with dishes, like onion chutney with roasted meats or a fruity apple chutney with a buttery, creamy cheese like brie or goat cheese.
This richly flavoured chutney recipe from chef Norman, who is the executive chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront makes a great sauce to add a little spicy warmth to your favourite dishes.
Ingredients
2 cups black grapes (frozen mixed berries)
½ cup (60 ml) blueberry vinegar
½ tbsp water
¼ tsp coarse sea salt
1tbsp ground mustard powder (optional for berries)
½ tsp ground ginger
¼ tsp ground cardamom
½ tsp ground black pepper
Method
Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan.
Bring to a boil over medium to low heat, then turn the heat down and simmer uncovered until the grapes are softened, but not mushy.
About 25 minutes.
Stir occasionally.
Remove from heat and cool to room temperature before serving (it will thicken as it cools).
Store refrigerated in a lidded glass jar for up to two weeks.
Tip from the chef: It’s best to allow the chutney to cool completely overnight to allow the flavours to fully develop.