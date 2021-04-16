RECIPE: How to make your own chutney

Home-made chutneys can be made from fruit, vegetables, or a mixture of both, slow-cooked with herbs, spices, vinegar, and sugar to your liking, and then left in a pot to mature and mellow before eating.

It is used to provide balance to an array of dishes or highlight a specific flavour profile.

Broadly, the word chutney is now applied to anything preserved in sugar and vinegar, regardless of its texture, ingredients, or consistency.

It is served with everything from basmati rice to bread like naan or dosa to curry dishes.

Elsewhere in the world, you may see a variety of chutney paired with dishes, like onion chutney with roasted meats or a fruity apple chutney with a buttery, creamy cheese like brie or goat cheese.