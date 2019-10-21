I have great childhood memories eating delicious caramel, red candy or toffee apples on a stick, usually from a local shop or homemade.

This makes me realise that there are so many ways you can enjoy apples. If you have never made a candy or caramel apple at home, you are missing out.

Caramel apples are one of the greatest pleasures. Not only are they easy to make, but they are also super fun to personalize.

Creator and designer of My Daily Knead, Lizzy Mc Thrall said to make these apples simply heat up your caramel sauce either over a double boiler or in the microwave, place your chopsticks into the top of your apples and then dunk each apple into the caramel.

“I actually used a hammer to smash the chopsticks into the tops of the apples. Take care to remove the stems first before you do this step,” said Mc Thrall.

Caramel apples. Picture: Instagram

Quick and Easy Caramel Apples by Mc Thrall.

Ingredients

700g sugar

228g glucose

2g baking soda

700g cream

150g butter

4g fleur de sel

Method

Begin by gathering and measuring all ingredients. Place sugar in a heavy bottomed pot followed with enough water to just cover the sugar, and glucose. If you don't have glucose you can also use honey or corn syrup.

Heat the sugar mixture over medium-high or high heat until the sugar starts to caramelize and darken- about 15 minutes.

Turn off the heat and then quickly mix in the baking soda and then add in the cream and butter. If your caramel breaks during this process do not worry, just keep gently mixing the caramel until everything comes together.

I switched to a large whisk for this process. Finish with fleur de sel and place it into a heatproof container or use immediately. If you are using this caramel for caramel apples, allow the caramel to completely cool before dipping your apples. Enjoy!