RECIPE: Mushroom quesadillas

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Comfort and ease: That's what quesadillas have always represented to me, since the very first time I folded a tortilla over some cheese.

You can complicate almost any dish, but it's pretty hard to do that with quesadillas.

There's not much room on a 15cm corn tortilla, so you've got to keep the fillings pretty minimal.





My favorites are beans (of course) and mushrooms. For the former, use whatever you have cooked - or in the can. Just warm the beans and mash them lightly with some spices (cumin and smoked paprika are my favorites) and a squeeze of lime if you've got it.





Quesadillas are the quintessential Mexican snack. They are so simple to prepare: Sandwich cheese and vegetables in a corn tortilla and heat it until the cheese melts and the tortillas are golden. These are hearty, garlicky and perfect for a quick lunch. Serve with a salad or soup for a filling meal.





Mushroom Quesadillas (Serves 4)



