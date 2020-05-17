RECIPE: Nicholas Goliath's creamy butter chicken
Nicholas Goliath's Creamy Butter Chicken
Butter Chicken has been a staple in our family for years and my six-year-old son helped us develop this new recipe we use in our household,” he shared. “With winter being right around the corner, this is the perfect comfort meal!”
When it comes to cooking, he said: "I have always been a fan of the kitchen when it comes to cooking. My parents taught me to cook from a young age and I just loved the creativity of it. It started out with simple meals and has just progressed over the years. I've never been one to follow a recipe, because I felt it limited my creativity in the kitchen, but I was sorely mistaken. I've learnt so much more during this lockdown and have even started following recipes."
Ingredients
For the marinade:
1 lemon, juiced
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp masala
1-2 tsp hot chili powder (depends on how spicy you like i)
200g natural yogurt or cream (I sometimes add a little extra for more gravy)
Salt and pepper to taste
For cooking:
2 tbsp vegetable oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 tsp ginger garlic
1 green chili, de-seeded and finely chopped (optional)
1 tsp garam masala
3 tbsp tomato purée
50g flaked almonds, toasted
500g skinless boneless chicken breasts
Method
In a medium bowl, mix all the marinade ingredients. Chop the chicken into bite-sized pieces and toss with the marinade. Cover and chill in the fridge for one hour.
In a pot, heat the oil and add the onion, ginger, garlic and green chili. Fry on a medium heat until onions are soft and golden.
Add the spices with the tomato purée and cook for a further two mins until fragrant, then add the marinated chicken.
Cook for 15 mins, then add any remaining marinade left in the bowl.
Simmer for 5 mins, then sprinkle with the toasted almonds.
Serve with your freshly made roti and enjoy.