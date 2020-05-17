RECIPE: Nicholas Goliath's creamy butter chicken

Nicholas Goliath's Creamy Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken has been a staple in our family for years and my six-year-old son helped us develop this new recipe we use in our household,” he shared. “With winter being right around the corner, this is the perfect comfort meal!”

When it comes to cooking, he said: "I have always been a fan of the kitchen when it comes to cooking. My parents taught me to cook from a young age and I just loved the creativity of it. It started out with simple meals and has just progressed over the years. I've never been one to follow a recipe, because I felt it limited my creativity in the kitchen, but I was sorely mistaken. I've learnt so much more during this lockdown and have even started following recipes."

Ingredients

For the marinade:

1 lemon, juiced

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp masala

1-2 tsp hot chili powder (depends on how spicy you like i)

200g natural yogurt or cream (I sometimes add a little extra for more gravy)

Salt and pepper to taste