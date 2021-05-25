Recipe of the day: Constantia Glen French onion soup

Winter is here and there is nothing better than sitting down to a hot bowl of soup on a cold day.

Winter soups are a great option for a wholesome yet nutritious lunch or dinner, packing in vegetables and vitamins.

If you don’t have soup already made, or waiting in the fridge to be warmed up, you may think it takes too long to cook up a fresh pot, but the good news is that it is not true. You can make a full-flavoured, hearty soup in a few minutes.

That said, you can sink your spoon into a rich bowl of Constantia Glen’s classic French onion soup, paired perfectly with their elegant Bordeaux-style reds.

Just like their wine, the hearty onion soup is a real crowd-pleaser at their tasting room. Constantia Glen THREE 2017 is the perfect red wine to enjoy with this rich soup.

It stands up particularly well to the intense beefiness, loaded with savoury caramelised onions, and enriched with hearty beef broth and red wine.

Constantia Glen French onion soup

Serves: 6

Ingredients

3 tbs butter

2 tbs olive oil

1.5 kg white onions, thinly sliced

1 tsp salt

3 tbs sugar

2 litres home-made beef stock or good quality bought stock

1 cup red wine or sherry

French baguette slices

2 cups grated Gruyere cheese

Method

Heat a heavy saucepan over moderate heat. Add the butter and oil.

Stir in the onions, cover, and cook slowly for about 15 minutes, until translucent. Add the salt and sugar, and stir. Increase to medium-high heat.

Cook for 25 minutes, stirring frequently until dark brown.

Remove from the heat and add the stock. Bring to a simmer and add the wine.

Simmer on low heat for one hour.

Taste for seasoning. Prepare melted gruyere toast and serve with the soup.