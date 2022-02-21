RECIPE: Planet-friendlier pizza

On Saturday, Knorr celebrated its second annual international World Eat for Good Day, a day to inspire people to change the world by changing what is on their plate. In celebration as the founders of World Eat for Good Day, the food brand reimagined one of the world’s most loved dishes, the pizza, making it planet friendlier with a simple swap that is good for people and the planet.

Knorr developed the planet-friendlier pizza to show the world how easy it is to make delicious swaps in everyday meals that can decrease our environmental impact while increasing nutritional value. The launch of the planet’s friendlier pizza is part of their commitment to getting food that is good for people and the planet on seven billion plates by 2025. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lentswe Bhengu (@iam_lentswe) Unilever foods marketing director in Southern Africa Vuyo Henda said on World Eat for Good Day they want to help South Africans understand the impact their food system has on their plates and planet. Henda said it’s not an easy task, and if they are to deliver nutritious food to all, everyone needs to play a part in making the food system more sustainable. As part of the World Eat for Good Day, planet friendlier pizza launch, Knorr partnered with South African celebrities and chefs like J’Something, Mpoomy Ledwaba, Daniel Mbombi, Lentswe Bhengu, Katlego Mlambo, Luyanda Mafanya, and eativists to show South Africa how easy it is to prepare this nutritious planet friendlier pizza in the comforts of their homes. Here’s how to make it.

Vegan sweet potato pizza Serving: 2 pizzas Ingredients

Tomato base sauce 200g chopped tomatoes, canned 15ml Knorr tomato base sachet (Dry Cook-in-Sauce)

5ml garlic, crushed 5ml Robertsons Italian herbs 2.5ml balsamic vinegar

15ml water 15ml olive oil A pinch of brown sugar

Salt, to taste To make the pizza 15ml olive oil

¼ large red onion, thinly sliced 1 medium-sized orange sweet potato 15ml Knorr roasted vegetable bake sachet

¾ cup vegan mozzarella cheese ¼ black olives halved A handful of baby spinach leaves

Method Tomato base sauce Add the olive oil to a medium-sized saucepan and once it heats up, add the crushed garlic and Robertsons Italian herbs. Fry for a minute, and then add the balsamic vinegar.

Add ¼ sachet Knorr tomato base Dry Cook-in-Sauce, the can of chopped tomatoes, water, sugar, and a pinch of salt. If the sauce is thick, add more water to the mix. Keep the remaining contents of the Knorr tomato base Dry Cook-in-Sauce to make pizza again next time. Stir everything together and simmer for seven to eight minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat and check for seasoning. To make the pizza

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees Celsius. Peel the sweet potato. Quarter it lengthwise, then slice 0.5cm thick. Toss the sliced sweet potato with the olive oil and the Knorr vegetable bake. Bake for 15 minutes, or until just tender and lightly roasted. Remove from the oven when done. Keep the contents of the Knorr vegetable bake to make pizza again next time. Place the pizza base on a baking tray. Spread the tomato base evenly over the surface. Scatter the vegan cheese evenly over the tomato base.

Arrange the sliced red onions, cooked sweet potato, and olives on top of the pizza base, tomato sauce, and vegan cheese. Bake the pizza for twelve minutes, or until the crust is beginning to turn golden. Remove the pizza from the oven. Scatter over the spinach leaves.