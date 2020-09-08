RECIPE: Quick vegetarian alfredo

Alfredo sauce is one of those things that seems impossible to make perfectly at home, but Chef Sinegugu Wanda has the easiest and quickest recipe that is also restaurant quality. Wanda is the head chef at one of Durban’s popular restaurants, Wish on Florida, an upmarket Italian restaurant and bar specialising in gourmet pizza and pasta. Born in uMlazi, she did her culinary training at Capsicum Culinary Studio's Durban campus and is delighted to be heading up the brigade at Wish on Florida. Wanda said she remembers when she was about 5 years old pretending to make dishes for her friends and family using mud and flowers and anything else she could find in her grandmother’s garden. She said some of her best food moments involve being in the kitchen with her grandmother, and the Saturday mornings she cooked breakfast for her family – and they actually enjoyed it.

Asked if she would recommend cheffing and the food industry as a career and what advice she has for those wanting to work in the hospitality industry, Wanda said it was a demanding industry, but also very fulfilling if you’re into it.

“There are so many aspects that can be explored and discovered – from working in a restaurant and catering to food development and styling. It is a cliché, but don’t ever give up. It’s a very demanding industry but it’s extremely exciting,” she said.

Quick vegetarian alfredo

Ingredients

500g pasta

5 tbs butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

250g cream

250g grated parmesan cheese

¼ tsp pepper

1 tbs parsley

2 tbs lemon juice

2 tbs coconut oil

Method

In a large pot heat water to boiling point. Add the coconut oil and salt to season then add the pasta. Once at the al dente stage (soft to the tooth), drain the pasta and leave the water on the side.

In a pan heat butter over medium heat, add garlic and the lemon juice, and cook for a minute. Stir in the cream. Let the cream reduce and cook for 4-5 minutes. Add the parmesan cheese to the mixture, whisk until smooth and allow the cheese to melt.

Add the pasta water to thin out your sauce if needed, toss the pasta into the sauce, add a teaspoon of lemon juice, and grate some parmesan on top. Garnish with parsley and its ready to serve.