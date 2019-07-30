A jar of preserved lemons sitting i n the fridge is a boon for the busy cook.





Chopped up and tossed into salads, stews and sautés, they add a bright, nuanced burst of flavour in one speedy step – as long as you happen to have some on hand.





There is, however, another possibility that takes 10 minutes: making your own quick lemon preserve, or lemon pickle.





Just blanch a thinly sliced lemon to remove some of its bite, then simmer it again in a pot of heavily sugared and salted water.





You’ll end up with lemon slivers that are at once salty, sweet, sour and bitter – and far more interesting than they should be given the amount of work that went into them.



