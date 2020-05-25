RECIPE: The Golden Latte your mother would be proud of

"Golden milk," the colour of which comes from turmeric, has a long history in Southeast Asian traditional medicine. The spice's warm colour and mild flavour make a comforting base for this drink. Leave the rum out for a non-alcoholic warmer.

Storage Notes: The turmeric syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Golden Slumber (Serves 1)





Ingredients





For the Turmeric Syrup





1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon whole cloves

1 1/2 tablespoons ground turmeric

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut cream

1 cup water

1/4 cup sugar or honey





For the Latte





3/4 cup milk (dairy, almond or beverage-style coconut milk)

1/4 cup turmeric syrup

45ml gold or dark rum

Freshly ground black pepper, for garnish (optional)

Dried culinary-grade rose petals, for garnish (optional)





Method





Make the turmeric syrup





In a small saucepan over medium heat, toast the cinnamon stick, peppercorns and cloves until fragrant, about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally to ensure the spices don't scorch.





Remove from the heat briefly and add the turmeric and coconut cream; the mixture will sizzle. Whisk briskly to combine the ingredients. When the mixture is smooth and the ingredients well-incorporated, return it to a low heat, and add the water and sugar or honey.





Stir to combine, then bring to a boil for 30 seconds.





Remove from the heat, let cool enough to handle safely, then strain out (and discard) the solids through a fine-mesh strainer, reserving the liquid. You will have about 1 3/4 cups of thin, bright gold syrup, which can be cooled and stored in the refrigerator.





Make the drink





In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, bring the milk, syrup and rum to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Ladle (or pour carefully) into a teacup, and garnish with a pinch of pepper and/or rose petals, if using.



