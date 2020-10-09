RECIPE: This grilled prawns and strawberry salad screams spring
We are not eating for comfort any more. It’s all about healthy bodies and vibes ahead of summer.
The clothes are light (that’s if we are even wearing any) and so the food has to correspond.
Feeling sluggish is not for us any more. Spring is here and the food we eat needs to show that it’s a new season.
Green, fresh, grilled and delicious. That’s the plan and this delicious grilled prawn and strawberry salad is the perfect light meal.
Whether served as a main meal or a side, it’s the perfect spring salad.
Grilled Prawns and Strawberry Salad with avocado (Serves 6)
Ingredients
rind and juice of 1 lemon
45ml olive oil
5ml chopped garlic
1 red chilli, chopped
400g prawn tails
salt and pepper
15ml olive oil
400g strawberries, washed and halved
100g feta, crumbled
125ml cooked peas
125ml cooked edamame beans
1 avocado, sliced
1 red onion, cut in thin wedges
pomegranate rubies
DRESSING
60ml olive oil
30ml lemon juice
60ml sweet chilli sauce
5ml sesame oil
1 chilli, seeded and chopped
125ml chopped fresh coriander
salt and pepper.
Method
In a bowl combine the lemon rind and juice, olive oil, garlic and chilli.
Add the prawns and stir until well coated.
Season with salt and pepper.
Refrigerate for 1hour to marinate.
Heat the oil in a frying pan over high heat and fry the prawns with the marinade until cooked through.
Remove and cool.
Place the rest of the salad ingredients on a serving platter, scatter over the prawns and the dressing
DRESSING: Combine all the ingredients in a jug and whisk until well combined.