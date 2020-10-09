RECIPE: This grilled prawns and strawberry salad screams spring

We are not eating for comfort any more. It’s all about healthy bodies and vibes ahead of summer.

The clothes are light (that’s if we are even wearing any) and so the food has to correspond.

Feeling sluggish is not for us any more. Spring is here and the food we eat needs to show that it’s a new season.

Green, fresh, grilled and delicious. That’s the plan and this delicious grilled prawn and strawberry salad is the perfect light meal.

Whether served as a main meal or a side, it’s the perfect spring salad.