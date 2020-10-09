LifestyleFood & DrinkRecipes
Fresh, grilled and delicious. This delicious grilled prawn and strawberry salad is the perfect light meal. Picture: Chris Collingridge
RECIPE: This grilled prawns and strawberry salad screams spring

We are not eating for comfort any more. It’s all about healthy bodies and vibes ahead of summer.

The clothes are light (that’s if we are even wearing any) and so the food has to correspond.

Feeling sluggish is not for us any more. Spring is here and the food we eat needs to show that it’s a new season.

Green, fresh, grilled and delicious. That’s the plan and this delicious grilled prawn and strawberry salad is the perfect light meal.

Whether served as a main meal or a side, it’s the perfect spring salad.

Grilled Prawns and Strawberry Salad with avocado (Serves 6)

Ingredients

rind and juice of 1 lemon

45ml olive oil

5ml chopped garlic

1 red chilli, chopped

400g prawn tails

salt and pepper

15ml olive oil

400g strawberries, washed and halved

100g feta, crumbled

125ml cooked peas

125ml cooked edamame beans

1 avocado, sliced

1 red onion, cut in thin wedges

pomegranate rubies

DRESSING

60ml olive oil

30ml lemon juice

60ml sweet chilli sauce

5ml sesame oil

1 chilli, seeded and chopped

125ml chopped fresh coriander

salt and pepper.

Method

In a bowl combine the lemon rind and juice, olive oil, garlic and chilli.

Add the prawns and stir until well coated.

Season with salt and pepper.

Refrigerate for 1hour to marinate.

Heat the oil in a frying pan over high heat and fry the prawns with the marinade until cooked through.

Remove and cool.

Place the rest of the salad ingredients on a serving platter, scatter over the prawns and the dressing

DRESSING: Combine all the ingredients in a jug and whisk until well combined.

