RECIPES: 3 delicious no-cook meals you can make during load shedding

We are all experiencing the pain of power cuts. When load shedding hits near dinner time, many of us scramble to get a nutritious meal on the table.

So, does no electricity mean you have to cough up for takeaways? Not necessarily! We have collated three delicious recipes you can prepare when load shedding is scheduled for your neighbourhood. Lemony garlic marinated baby marrows

Serves: 8 Ingredients 2 x 400g packs Woolworths mixed marrows

1–2 lemons 2 cloves garlic, crushed Extra virgin olive oil, for serving

Parmesan shavings, for serving Toasted seeds, for serving Method

Slice 2 x 400g packs Woolworth's mixed marrows very thinly using a mandolin or grater. Toss with the juice of 1–2 lemons, 2 cloves of crushed garlic, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and season to taste. Before serving, toss and scatter over Parmesan shavings, toasted seeds, or pine nuts. Also try chopped Italian parsley, radishes, and sliced exotic mushrooms. Recipe by Hannah Lewry.

Pecan pie Ingredients 80g pecans

80g almonds 80g almond butter 20g sweetener of choice

10g chia seeds 10g vanilla whey 30ml milk of choice (maple syrup, golden syrup, stevia liquid, honey)

A sprinkling of cacao nibs Method Line tray with baking paper.

Blitz pecans, almonds until fine. Add almond butter, sweetener, chia seeds, blend until combined. Add milk until the mixture resembles a batter (add more if needed)

Transfer to a tray, press into place, and put in the freezer. Leave to set for around 2 hours. Butterfly lamb with cherry glaze

Serves 6-8 Ingredients 1.8kg deboned leg of lamb

60ml balsamic vinegar 15ml chopped garlic 15ml wholegrain mustard

45ml black cherry jam 15ml olive oil 45ml chopped thyme

45ml chopped rosemary Salt and pepper Fresh cherries for garnishing

Roasted shallots and carrots to serve Method Place the lamb in a strong plastic bag.

Combine the balsamic vinegar, garlic, mustard, jam, olive oil, herbs, and seasoning and mix well. Pour over the lamb and massage into the meat. Set aside to marinate for a few hours or overnight. When ready to cook, bring the meat to room temperature. Prepare an indirect heat in a covered braai.