RECIPES: 3 delicious no-cook meals you can make during load shedding
Share this article:
We are all experiencing the pain of power cuts.
When load shedding hits near dinner time, many of us scramble to get a nutritious meal on the table.
So, does no electricity mean you have to cough up for takeaways?
Not necessarily! We have collated three delicious recipes you can prepare when load shedding is scheduled for your neighbourhood.
Lemony garlic marinated baby marrows
Serves: 8
Ingredients
2 x 400g packs Woolworths mixed marrows
1–2 lemons
2 cloves garlic, crushed
Extra virgin olive oil, for serving
Parmesan shavings, for serving
Toasted seeds, for serving
Method
Slice 2 x 400g packs Woolworth's mixed marrows very thinly using a mandolin or grater. Toss with the juice of 1–2 lemons, 2 cloves of crushed garlic, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and season to taste.
Before serving, toss and scatter over Parmesan shavings, toasted seeds, or pine nuts. Also try chopped Italian parsley, radishes, and sliced exotic mushrooms.
Recipe by Hannah Lewry.
Pecan pie
Ingredients
80g pecans
80g almonds
80g almond butter
20g sweetener of choice
10g chia seeds
10g vanilla whey
30ml milk of choice (maple syrup, golden syrup, stevia liquid, honey)
A sprinkling of cacao nibs
Method
Line tray with baking paper.
Blitz pecans, almonds until fine.
Add almond butter, sweetener, chia seeds, blend until combined.
Add milk until the mixture resembles a batter (add more if needed)
Transfer to a tray, press into place, and put in the freezer.
Leave to set for around 2 hours.
Butterfly lamb with cherry glaze
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
1.8kg deboned leg of lamb
60ml balsamic vinegar
15ml chopped garlic
15ml wholegrain mustard
45ml black cherry jam
15ml olive oil
45ml chopped thyme
45ml chopped rosemary
Salt and pepper
Fresh cherries for garnishing
Roasted shallots and carrots to serve
Method
Place the lamb in a strong plastic bag.
Combine the balsamic vinegar, garlic, mustard, jam, olive oil, herbs, and seasoning and mix well.
Pour over the lamb and massage into the meat. Set aside to marinate for a few hours or overnight.
When ready to cook, bring the meat to room temperature. Prepare an indirect heat in a covered braai.
Place the meat in a disposable container and roast, basting frequently with the marinade, for 45-50 minutes.
Remove from the braai, cover with foil, and rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Garnish with fresh cherries and serve with roasted shallots and carrots if desired.
Place the remaining marinade in a small pot and bring to a boil. Simmer until thickened. Serve with sliced meat.