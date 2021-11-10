LifestyleFood DrinkRecipes
Lemony garlic marinated baby marrows.
Lemony garlic marinated baby marrows. Picture: Supplied

RECIPES: 3 delicious no-cook meals you can make during load shedding

By Lutho Pasiya

We are all experiencing the pain of power cuts.

When load shedding hits near dinner time, many of us scramble to get a nutritious meal on the table.

So, does no electricity mean you have to cough up for takeaways?

Not necessarily! We have collated three delicious recipes you can prepare when load shedding is scheduled for your neighbourhood.

Lemony garlic marinated baby marrows

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 x 400g packs Woolworths mixed marrows

1–2 lemons

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Extra virgin olive oil, for serving

Parmesan shavings, for serving

Toasted seeds, for serving

Method

Slice 2 x 400g packs Woolworth's mixed marrows very thinly using a mandolin or grater. Toss with the juice of 1–2 lemons, 2 cloves of crushed garlic, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and season to taste.

Before serving, toss and scatter over Parmesan shavings, toasted seeds, or pine nuts. Also try chopped Italian parsley, radishes, and sliced exotic mushrooms.

Recipe by Hannah Lewry.

Pecan pie

Ingredients

80g pecans

80g almonds

80g almond butter

20g sweetener of choice

10g chia seeds

10g vanilla whey

30ml milk of choice (maple syrup, golden syrup, stevia liquid, honey)

A sprinkling of cacao nibs

Method

Line tray with baking paper.

Blitz pecans, almonds until fine.

Add almond butter, sweetener, chia seeds, blend until combined.

Add milk until the mixture resembles a batter (add more if needed)

Transfer to a tray, press into place, and put in the freezer.

Leave to set for around 2 hours.

Butterfly lamb with cherry glaze

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1.8kg deboned leg of lamb

60ml balsamic vinegar

15ml chopped garlic

15ml wholegrain mustard

45ml black cherry jam

15ml olive oil

45ml chopped thyme

45ml chopped rosemary

Salt and pepper

Fresh cherries for garnishing

Roasted shallots and carrots to serve

Method

Place the lamb in a strong plastic bag.

Combine the balsamic vinegar, garlic, mustard, jam, olive oil, herbs, and seasoning and mix well.

Pour over the lamb and massage into the meat. Set aside to marinate for a few hours or overnight.

When ready to cook, bring the meat to room temperature. Prepare an indirect heat in a covered braai.

Place the meat in a disposable container and roast, basting frequently with the marinade, for 45-50 minutes.

Remove from the braai, cover with foil, and rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Garnish with fresh cherries and serve with roasted shallots and carrots if desired.

Place the remaining marinade in a small pot and bring to a boil. Simmer until thickened. Serve with sliced meat.

