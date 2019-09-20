With Heritage Day around the corner, many South Africans will be firing up the coals and braaing some chops and wors.

To celebrate, the IOL Lifestyle team compiled a list of fun and exciting braai sides that you can add on the day.

Sharmeen Inarman’s Cornbread. Supplied

This is my mother, Sharmeen Inarman's, recipe for cornbread. Sweet and savoury with a little bit of heat, it's the perfect braai side because it holds its own among all the other delicious dishes but also adds flavour and flair to meals. It's best served when slightly cooled down but you really won't be able to resist eating it hot out of the oven.

Ingredients

1 can sweetcorn or 2 grated mealies

2 eggs

250g butter

250g cheddar

Chopped chillies to taste

Salt to taste

1.5 cup self raising flour

Milk if required

Method

Combine all into a firm batter.

Bake at 170 degrees celsius for 30 to 45 minutes.

Recipe from Sacha Van Niekerk.

Louisa Grootboom's Pumpkin Pie. Supplied

Louisa Grootboom's Pumpkin Pie

Pastry might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you fire up the braai, but this pumpkin pie is a hit.

Baking time: 1h30 min

Serves: 6 -8 people

Ingredients

200g sugar

5 tsp cake flour

1 tsp salt

2ml cinnamon

60g melted butter

3 cup mashed cooked butternut

1 cup cream

3 eggs

Method

Preheat oven to 150°C.

Sift dry ingredients together in a large bowl.

Add rest of the ingredients to dry ingredients. Mix well.

Pour into a greased oven dish (30 x 25 cm) and place in preheated oven.

Recipe from Jamal Grootboom.

Avocado Braai Salad

This salad is vegan and gluten free.

Serves: 4-6

Dressing ingredients

¼ cup honey

¼ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup poppy seeds

Salad ingredients

1 red onion, sliced

6 ripe avocados, peeled & sliced

2 naartjies, broken into segments

100g caramelised pecan nuts

Method

Make the dressing by combining all the ingredients in a screw top bottle and shake to combine.

In a small bowl marinate the red onion for 5-10 minutes in the dressing.

Arrange the avocado on a platter, with the naartjies and nuts, pour the dressing and marinated onions over the salad.

Serve immediately.

Recipe from South African Avocado Growers’ Association.