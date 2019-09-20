With Heritage Day around the corner, many South Africans will be firing up the coals and braaing some chops and wors.
To celebrate, the IOL Lifestyle team compiled a list of fun and exciting braai sides that you can add on the day.
Sharmeen Inarman’s Cornbread
This is my mother, Sharmeen Inarman's, recipe for cornbread. Sweet and savoury with a little bit of heat, it's the perfect braai side because it holds its own among all the other delicious dishes but also adds flavour and flair to meals. It's best served when slightly cooled down but you really won't be able to resist eating it hot out of the oven.
Ingredients
1 can sweetcorn or 2 grated mealies
2 eggs
250g butter
250g cheddar
Chopped chillies to taste
Salt to taste
1.5 cup self raising flour
Milk if required
Method
Combine all into a firm batter.
Bake at 170 degrees celsius for 30 to 45 minutes.
Recipe from Sacha Van Niekerk.
Louisa Grootboom's Pumpkin Pie
Pastry might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you fire up the braai, but this pumpkin pie is a hit.
Baking time: 1h30 min
Serves: 6 -8 people
Ingredients
200g sugar
5 tsp cake flour
1 tsp salt
2ml cinnamon
60g melted butter
3 cup mashed cooked butternut
1 cup cream
3 eggs
Method
Preheat oven to 150°C.
Sift dry ingredients together in a large bowl.
Add rest of the ingredients to dry ingredients. Mix well.
Pour into a greased oven dish (30 x 25 cm) and place in preheated oven.
Recipe from Jamal Grootboom.
Avocado Braai Salad
This salad is vegan and gluten free.
Serves: 4-6
Dressing ingredients
¼ cup honey
¼ cup cider vinegar
¼ cup poppy seeds
Salad ingredients
1 red onion, sliced
6 ripe avocados, peeled & sliced
2 naartjies, broken into segments
100g caramelised pecan nuts
Method
Make the dressing by combining all the ingredients in a screw top bottle and shake to combine.
In a small bowl marinate the red onion for 5-10 minutes in the dressing.
Arrange the avocado on a platter, with the naartjies and nuts, pour the dressing and marinated onions over the salad.
Serve immediately.
Recipe from South African Avocado Growers’ Association.