RECIPES: 3 great Indian curries to make at home

The Indian subcontinent is a big place, so it stands to reason that there are not only going to be different types of Indian curry but different approaches to what is considered flavourful and what ingredients go into it.

Below are recipes for some of the great Indian curries you are most likely to encounter in any Indian restaurant.

Nicholas Goliath's creamy butter chicken

Ingredients

For the marinade:

1 lemon, juiced

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp masala

1-2 tsp hot chilli powder (depends on how spicy you like it)

200g natural yoghurt or cream (I sometimes add a little extra for more gravy)

Salt and pepper to taste

For cooking:

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 tsp ginger garlic

1 green chilli, de-seeded and finely chopped (optional)

1 tsp garam masala

3 tbs tomato purée

50g flaked almonds, toasted

500g skinless boneless chicken breasts

Method

In a medium bowl, mix all the marinade ingredients. Chop the chicken into bite-sized pieces and toss with the marinade. Cover and chill in the fridge for one hour.

In a pot, heat the oil and add the onion, ginger, garlic and green chilli. Fry on medium heat until onions are soft and golden.

Add the spices with the tomato purée and cook for a further two mins until fragrant, then add the marinated chicken.

Cook for 15 mins, then add any remaining marinade left in the bowl.

Simmer for 5 mins, then sprinkle with the toasted almonds.

Serve with freshly made roti and enjoy.

Red lentil dahl

Ingredients

1 onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

Olive oil

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1½ tsp curry powder

1 tsp garam masala

300g red split lentils

700ml veg stock

½ can coconut milk

1 tbs tomato purée

Peas

Spinach (optional)

Method

In a large pan, sautée the onion and garlic in olive oil until soft.

Add all the spices and tomato purée and fry off for a couple of minutes.

Rinse the lentils and add them to the pan, followed by the coconut milk and stock (add about half stock first then judge by eye and keep adding as you need). Season with salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cover with a lid and cook on low heat for about 30 mins, checking every 10 mins to give a little stir so the lentils don’t stick to the pan.

Once all the liquid has all absorbed, you should get a creamy texture – now add a few handfuls of spinach, and peas and mix through.

Served with some Greek yoghurt, mango chutney and dipped with pitta bread.

Recipe by Hans Hungry.

Mutton vindaloo with freshly made pao

300g bone-in goat mutton (lamb optional or pork, if you prefer the traditional way)

3 tbs canola oil

2 medium sliced onion

2 tbs sugar (optional but recommended)

Vindaloo masala (grind to a smooth paste)

14g ginger

14g garlic

14g deseeded Kashmiri chillies soaked in hot water for 30 min

1 tbs roasted cumin seeds

Salt

50g sugar-cane vinegar or malt vinegar

Method

Grind vindaloo masala to a smooth paste by using sugar-cane vinegar. Try not to use water. If you have to use it, then use the water left over after soaking the chillies.

Marinate washed mutton with the vindaloo masala for 3-4 hours or overnight.

In a pressure cooker add oil. Once heated, add sliced onions and fry until they start to caramelise.

Add marinated mutton and fry on high for 10 mins. Add sugar and fry for 2 more minutes.

Add 3rd or 4th cup hot water and pressure cook on high for 5 mins and low for 10 mins. Adjust cooking time as per the pressure cooker make and model.

Once done, plate mutton vindaloo and garnish with freshly chopped cilantro.

Recipe by Good Food Guy.