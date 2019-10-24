Food is not just business, it is a passion, a passion that drives chefs and foodies to shape and identify the next wave of food trends.

With the official start of summer just a few weeks away, we will be looking at food trends for the summer, and those that we should watch out for in the year 2020.

We will be looking at innovative ice cream flavours set to trend this summer. Yes, you can forget about your basic vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, this summer is all about new flavours.

According to Plated, below are new ice cream flavours to try this summer.

Goat Cheese. Picture: Plated

Goat Cheese

Ingredients

Water

Ice

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 ½ cups whole milk

½ cups granulated sugar

6 egg yolks

2 tbsp goat cheese

Method

Place a medium bowl inside a large bowl. Add water and ice to larger bowl, about ⅔ of the way up the sides. Set a strainer over a medium bowl.

Pour cream and milk into a high-sided pot. Add all but 2 tablespoons sugar to pot and place over medium-high heat. Allow mixture to come to a simmer, about 6 minutes.

While the milk mixture simmers, separate eggs, reserving yolks and saving whites for use in another recipe (or discard). In a large bowl, whisk together egg yolks and remaining sugar. Once small bubbles form on the surface of the milk, remove from heat. Slowly pour warm milk mixture into bowl with egg yolks, whisking continuously.

Pour egg and milk mixture back into pot from milk and cook over medium heat. Using a wooden spoon, stir continuously in a figure 8 pattern to reach all sides of pot, until thickened and ice cream base coats the back of the spoon. Immediately remove from heat.

Pour ice cream base into prepared strainer atop ice bath. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooling. Whisk goat cheese into ice cream base.

When ice cream is completely cool, transfer to a plastic container and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Place chilled base in ice cream maker and churn according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Basil. Picture: Plated

Basil

Ingredients

Water

Ice

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 ½ cups whole milk

½ cups granulated sugar

6 egg yolks

1 cup basil leaves

Method

Prepare Ice Bath and Basil Sugar: Place a medium bowl inside a large bowl. Add water and ice to larger bowl, about ⅔ of the way up the sides. Set a strainer over a medium bowl. In a food processor, pulse together basil leaves and sugar until pulverized and bright green.

Pour cream and milk into a high-sided pot. Add all but 2 tablespoons basil sugar to pot and place over medium-high heat. Allow mixture to come to a simmer, about 6 minutes.

While the milk mixture simmers, separate eggs, reserving yolks and saving whites for use in another recipe (or discard). In a large bowl, whisk together egg yolks and remaining basil sugar. Once small bubbles form on the surface of the milk, remove from heat. Slowly pour warm milk mixture into bowl with egg yolks, whisking continuously.

Pour egg and milk mixture back into pot from milk and cook over medium heat. Using a wooden spoon, stir continuously in a figure 8 pattern to reach all sides of pot, until thickened and ice cream base coats the back of the spoon. Immediately remove from heat.

Cool Ice Cream: Pour ice cream base into prepared strainer atop ice bath. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooling.

When ice cream is completely cool, transfer to a plastic container and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Place chilled base in ice cream maker and churn according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Olive Oil. Picture: Plated

Olive Oil

Ingredients

Water

Ice

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 ½ cups whole milk

½ cups granulated sugar

6 egg yolks

54g olive oil

Method

Place a medium bowl inside a large bowl. Add water and ice to larger bowl, about ⅔ of the way up the sides. Set a strainer over a medium bowl.

Pour cream and milk into a high-sided pot. Add all but 2 tablespoons sugar to pot and place over medium-high heat. Allow mixture to come to a simmer, about 6 minutes.

While the milk mixture simmers, separate eggs, reserving yolks and saving whites for use in another recipe (or discard). In a large bowl, whisk together egg yolks and remaining sugar. Once small bubbles form on the surface of the milk, remove from heat. Slowly pour warm milk mixture into bowl with egg yolks, whisking continuously.

Pour egg and milk mixture back into pot from milk and cook over medium heat. Using a wooden spoon, stir continuously in a figure 8 pattern to reach all sides of pot, until thickened and ice cream base coats the back of the spoon. Immediately remove from heat.

Pour ice cream base into prepared strainer atop ice bath. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooling. Whisk olive oil into ice cream base.

When ice cream is completely cool, transfer to a plastic container and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Place chilled base in ice cream maker and churn according to manufacturer’s instructions.