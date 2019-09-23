The last thing you want to do on a hot summer day is turn on the oven. This is where no-bake desserts come to the rescue.

Whether you go for no-bake truffles or tarts these recipes will help you on those hot days.

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars

These are the perfect quick breakfast or afternoon snack.

Ingredients

2 cups peanut butter

1 cup honey

1 tsp vanilla

3 cups old fashioned oats

¼ cup Chocolate chips

Method

In a medium saucepan, mix peanut butter and honey over medium heat until melted (stir constantly).

Stir in vanilla.

Remove from heat. While hot, mix in oatmeal until all ingredients are combined.

Pour into well greased 8x8 baking dish and distribute evenly.

Sprinkle chocolate chips on top

Place in refrigerator until it firms up.

Slice and enjoy!

Recipe by Princess Pinky Girl.

Biscoff Tart

The flavour of this tart is like that of silky caramel! You'll have to try it yourself to fully indulge in its decadence.

Ingredients

Crust

200g of Biscoff biscuits

6 tbsp of dairy-free butter or margarine

Biscoff filling

1 can of coconut milk (cream only)

300g of dairy-free white chocolate

100g of Biscoff spread

Toppings (optional)

Biscoff spread (melted)

Dairy-free white chocolate

Biscoff biscuits

Method

To make the crust

Line a tart tin with baking paper.

Place the Biscoff biscuits into a food processor or blender and whizz up until crumb-like.

Melt the butter or margarine and pour into the biscuits and mix together until like wet sand.

Firmly press the biscuit mixture into the lined tin until its compact.

Place in the fridge or freezer whilst you make the filling.

To make the Biscoff filling

Open a can of coconut milk, drain the clear liquid part and only use the thick white cream.

Place the cream into a medium-sized saucepan, and heat on medium until it comes to a low boil.

Place the white chocolate into a heatproof bowl and pour over the hot cream.

Allow to sit for a few minutes then stir together.

The cream will melt the chocolate.

Stir in the Biscoff spread until smooth.

Pour the filling onto the crust and level with a spoon or offset spatula.

Place in the freezer for 2-3 hours, or until set.

Melt some Biscoff spread and pour over the tart (optional)

Place back into the freezer to set. This will take around 30 minutes.

Serve and enjoy.

Recipe by The Little Blog of Vegan.

Oreo Truffles

Make these easy Oreo Truffles with the kids for a fun holiday treat. They only need a few ingredients and are absolutely foolproof.

Ingredients

1 packet Oreos, 36 pieces you can use regular or double stuffed

228g brick-style cream cheese or 114g if using double stuffed Oreos

227g melting chocolate

57g white melting chocolate to decorate (optional)

Method

Place Oreos and cream cheese in a food processor with the blade attachment and process until completely crushed and starting to ball up.

Roll mix into 3cm balls and place on a lined baking sheet.

Freeze for at least 15 minutes or until completely firm, otherwise they may fall apart during coating.

Melt 227g of chocolate according to package instructions. Coat the Oreo truffles with chocolate and place back on the lined baking sheet.

If wanting to coat twice, place them in the freezer until firm and then repeat the coating process. To decorate with white chocolate, make sure the dark chocolate coating is completely firm first

Recipe by Savoury Nothings.