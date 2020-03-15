RECIPES: 3 ways with guacamole

According to the THP 2020, Flavour and Trend Forecast Michelin star restaurants around the world will be increasingly seeking out traditional ingredients from some of the oldest civilizations this year, particularly central and South America.

The South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) has taken its cue from this prediction and is this year celebrating the ancient origins of homegrown South African avocados.

The association also mentions that avocado eaters eat more fruit, vegetables, good fats, dietary fibre, and nutrients like 23 percent more vitamin E, 13 percent more magnesium, 16 percent more potassium and 48 percent more vitamin K, and that avocado eaters also tend to eat less added sugar.

Below are three ways with guacamole that you can try this avocado season.

Spicy Corn and Black bean and Chipotle Guacamole. Picture: Phillip Santos

Spicy Corn and Black bean and Chipotle Guacamole

Ingredients

3 large ripe avocados

½ red onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeño, deseeded and chopped (optional)

1 tsp chipotle paste (optional)

½ can sweet corn, drained

½ can black beans, drained and rinsed

Juice and zest of 1 lime

Pinch of salt and ground black pepper to taste.

Method

Peel and roughly chop the avocados, add the remaining ingredients and mix to combine.

Serve immediately.

Chunky Guacamole. Picture: Phillip Santos

Chunky Guacamole

Ingredients

2 large ripe avocados

1 large ripe tomato, deseeded & diced

½ red onion, finely chopped

1 small red chilli, finely chopped (optional)

1 tsp coriander, chopped

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

Method

Peel and roughly chop the avocado, mix with the remaining ingredients, serve with a big squeeze of lemon and season with salt and black pepper.

Pomegranate and Lime Guacamole. Picture: Phillip Santos

Pomegranate and Lime Guacamole

Ingredients

3 ripe avocados

2 limes, juice and zest

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and finely diced (optional)

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Method

Peel and roughly chop the avocado, mix with the remaining ingredients, reserving half the pomegranate seeds for garnish.

Recipes by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association.