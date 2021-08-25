RECIPES: Deliciously fun ways to prepare your eggs

You can’t really mess with the greatness of something as classic as fried eggs on buttered toast with a crack of salt and black pepper. But, with eggs being so delicious and versatile, it would be such a shame not to liven them up with a little innovation.

Whether you’re having friends over for brunch and want to impress or you’re simply looking for ways to spice up your breakfasts, these recipes for creative ways to serve eggs are everything from sophisticated to effortless. 3 innovative ways to cook eggs: Loaded jacket potatoes

Adapted from @bread.butter.jam View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Lion Eggs (@egg_recipes) Take your breakfast, brunch and lunch game to new heights with these loaded jacket potatoes. Jam-packed with a combination of salty, sweet, buttery and creamy ingredients, it all comes together when you cut into it, allowing the yellow of the yolks to run over the crisp edges of the perfectly fluffy potatoes. INGREDIENTS

3 potatoes 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely minced

3 strips of bacon, chopped Chopped chives 1½ cup grated cheddar cheese

3 eggs Salt and pepper to taste METHOD

Rub the potato with some olive oil, sprinkle it with salt and bake it in the oven at 230ºC for around 35 to 45 minutes. In a pan, heat the oil, add the onion and garlic and sauté for a minute. Then add the bacon. Sauté it well, until golden and crispy, then remove from the heat. Once the potatoes are done, scrape them from the centre to make a small well. Add some butter and top it with a good helping of the bacon filling.

Crack an egg into each of the potato wells. Grate some cheddar cheese and bake again bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the egg whites are set. Top chopped chives and a crack of salt and pepper. Serve warm.

Breakfast pizza By @sliceofjess View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Bentley | Food & Travel (@sliceofjess) Eggs are perfect as is, but this recipe for breakfast pizza is a creative way to transform ordinary breakfasts into something spectacular. With the dribbling yolks, moreish bacon and crispened cheddar cheese, you’ll find one slice is not enough.

INGREDIENTS 4 strips bacon 2 tortillas/1 large store-bought pizza base

Garlic butter (softened butter mixed with minced garlic), as needed 1 cup finely grated cheese 3 eggs

2 tbs freshly chopped cilantro Salt and pepper to taste METHOD

Cook the bacon according to your preferred method, drain and set aside. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Place the tortillas or pizza base on a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush the tops with garlic butter. Create a wall of cheese and crack the egg in the middle of each.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the eggs are set to your desired consistency. Sprinkle with cilantro and enjoy immediately with your favourite condiments. Egg cups

By @kim_m_fitzpatrick View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIM 💡MINDSET + WEALTH MENTOR (@kim_m_fitzpatrick) Salty, crispy, chewy cups of ham filled with delicious oven-baked eggs topped with bursts of sweetness from the cherry tomatoes and asparagus. Add a sprinkling of fresh herbs and indulge as an easy, on-the-go snack that’s perfect for busy days. INGREDIENTS

5 fresh eggs 5 slices of uncured ham Cherry tomatoes, sliced

Asparagus tops Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Fresh herbs such as scallions, basil, or oregano

METHOD Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Spray or coat regular size muffin tins with olive oil.

Place a slice of ham in each tin, to form a cup. Carefully crack the eggs into each ham slice. Top with asparagus and tomato slices. Sprinkle with sea salt and pepper.