RECIPES: Deliciously fun ways to prepare your eggs
You can’t really mess with the greatness of something as classic as fried eggs on buttered toast with a crack of salt and black pepper.
But, with eggs being so delicious and versatile, it would be such a shame not to liven them up with a little innovation.
Whether you’re having friends over for brunch and want to impress or you’re simply looking for ways to spice up your breakfasts, these recipes for creative ways to serve eggs are everything from sophisticated to effortless.
3 innovative ways to cook eggs:
Loaded jacket potatoes
Adapted from @bread.butter.jam
Take your breakfast, brunch and lunch game to new heights with these loaded jacket potatoes. Jam-packed with a combination of salty, sweet, buttery and creamy ingredients, it all comes together when you cut into it, allowing the yellow of the yolks to run over the crisp edges of the perfectly fluffy potatoes.
INGREDIENTS
3 potatoes
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
3 strips of bacon, chopped
Chopped chives
1½ cup grated cheddar cheese
3 eggs
Salt and pepper to taste
METHOD
Rub the potato with some olive oil, sprinkle it with salt and bake it in the oven at 230ºC for around 35 to 45 minutes.
In a pan, heat the oil, add the onion and garlic and sauté for a minute. Then add the bacon. Sauté it well, until golden and crispy, then remove from the heat.
Once the potatoes are done, scrape them from the centre to make a small well. Add some butter and top it with a good helping of the bacon filling.
Crack an egg into each of the potato wells.
Grate some cheddar cheese and bake again bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the egg whites are set.
Top chopped chives and a crack of salt and pepper. Serve warm.
Breakfast pizza
By @sliceofjess
Eggs are perfect as is, but this recipe for breakfast pizza is a creative way to transform ordinary breakfasts into something spectacular. With the dribbling yolks, moreish bacon and crispened cheddar cheese, you’ll find one slice is not enough.
INGREDIENTS
4 strips bacon
2 tortillas/1 large store-bought pizza base
Garlic butter (softened butter mixed with minced garlic), as needed
1 cup finely grated cheese
3 eggs
2 tbs freshly chopped cilantro
Salt and pepper to taste
METHOD
Cook the bacon according to your preferred method, drain and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 200ºC.
Place the tortillas or pizza base on a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush the tops with garlic butter. Create a wall of cheese and crack the egg in the middle of each.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the eggs are set to your desired consistency.
Sprinkle with cilantro and enjoy immediately with your favourite condiments.
Egg cups
By @kim_m_fitzpatrick
Salty, crispy, chewy cups of ham filled with delicious oven-baked eggs topped with bursts of sweetness from the cherry tomatoes and asparagus. Add a sprinkling of fresh herbs and indulge as an easy, on-the-go snack that’s perfect for busy days.
INGREDIENTS
5 fresh eggs
5 slices of uncured ham
Cherry tomatoes, sliced
Asparagus tops
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Fresh herbs such as scallions, basil, or oregano
METHOD
Preheat the oven to 180ºC.
Spray or coat regular size muffin tins with olive oil.
Place a slice of ham in each tin, to form a cup.
Carefully crack the eggs into each ham slice.
Top with asparagus and tomato slices. Sprinkle with sea salt and pepper.
Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until the egg whites are set.
Sprinkle with fresh herbs before serving.
For food prep, cover tightly, refrigerated, for up to 3 days.