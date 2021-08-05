RECIPES: Don't throw those potato peels away! Turn them into delicious dishes

Potatoes are one of the most popular root vegetables available worldwide and throughout the year. They are relatively cheap to grow and rich in nutrients. Health experts reveal that potato skin is a great source of potassium. They say if you eat organic potato skin, it will give your body enough to carry chemical reactions, including reactions used to increase your metabolism and help cells in generating usable energy. They are also loaded with iron, which helps support red blood cell function.

The next time you peel potatoes, don’t throw away the peels. Cook or bake them in the oven, they make a crunchy, moreish snack. The secret is to wash and dry them well, toss them in oil and get them into the oven quickly. They’re so good and so easy, you’ll wonder why you haven’t been doing it for years. The potato peel Ingredients

200g boiled potato peels 3 tbs chickpea flour 2 tbs rice flour

1 tbs cornflour Salt to taste 1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp Haldi powder 50g sliced onions 2 green chillies chopped fine

4-5 tbs water ½ tsp Chaat masala Method

In a bowl, mix the peels, onions and all the dry masalas and flours. Add water to mix well, so that it coats the peels. Mash it up to make them into little balls (or keep them flat for the fritters)

Fry or air fry them, then sprinkle over some Chaat masala. On a plate, add the fritters and leftover pav bread that has dried. Top it up with your favourite chutneys. Recipe by Anahita Dhondy.

Potato peel crisps Ingredients Potato peels

Oil Salt and pepper Spices (any favourites)

Method Clean the peels. Put the potato skins into a bowl and add the oil, salt and pepper, and any other spices you like.

Spread the peels on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes at 220ºC. Note: Watch them from time to time, some smaller ones would need to be removed sooner.

Recipe from Eco-Conscious Living. Vegan crispy potato peels Ingredients

1 cup potato peels⁣ Salt ⁣ Pepper ⁣

Oil ⁣ ⁣Method Peel the potato as you usually would. ⁣

Mix about 1 tbs salt in 1.5 cup water and keep aside. ⁣ To take the bitterness out of the peels, soak them for about 2 minutes in salt water. ⁣ Take the peels out and rinse them with water, pat dry and keep aside. ⁣

Heat the oil for frying. ⁣ Put the peels in and fry until golden. ⁣ Sprinkle salt and pepper on the peels and you’re good to go.