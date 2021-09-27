RECIPES: Here’s what DJ Oskido and his friends cooked on Heritage Day

On September 24, South Africans celebrated Heritage Day, a day that recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of our nation. The day is usually celebrated with a cookout known as a braai, or any other traditional dish. In celebration of this year’s Heritage Day, music legend Oscar Mdlongwa, better known as DJ Oskido, along with a group of his close (and equally famous) friends, was live on TikTok to cook some proudly South African dishes that the local TikTok community can then try themselves at home.

The live show was set up as part of TikTok’s “Rep Your Heritage” initiative which called on locals to represent their heritage through the diverse dishes from Mzansi. On Friday last week, from 2pm to 4pm, users were invited to join the live experience which includes cooking and eating, coupled with great conversations and a killer DJ set from DJ Oskido to kick-start their weekend. Some of the guests who joined this food frenzy included Osama hitmaker Zakes Bantwini, Thandiswa Mazwai and Mafikizolo.

Speaking to IOL Lifestyle, Mdlongwa said before he had his own restaurant, Daruma by Oskido, he tried his hand at selling a variety of food. “Most people know that my career journey into music started off with me having a small stand from which I sold wors rolls outside a nightclub. Food, especially authentically African food, has always been a love of mine. From my days as a child, I loved food like walkie-talkies (chicken feet) and of course, amagwinya (vetkoek),” he said. Heritage Day might be over but you can still whip DJ Oskido’s favourite dishes. Below are the recipes.

Amagwinya (vetkoek), one of South Africa’s traditional dishes. Picture: Supplied Amagwinya Ingredients 1kg flour

1 sachet dry yeast 1 tsp salt 2½ cups of warm water

2 litre oil Method Place all your dry ingredients into your mixing bowl and mix together well.

Add water and mix very well with your hands – after mixing, your dough should be sticky. Cover your dough with cling wrap and let it rise 45 minutes in the sun for the best results. Your dough should have doubled in size. Knead your dough one more time and let it rest for another 15 minutes

Heat your oil at medium heat (if the level of your stove is 6, put it in level 3) make sure you put in enough oil to allow for deep frying. Separate your dough into balls and fry until golden brown for approximately 10 minutes Serve and enjoy.

Chicken feet. Picture: Supplied Chicken feet Ingredients 1 packet of clean chicken feet

3 cups water Salt 1 cube of chicken stock

1 brown onion Method Place the chicken feet in a pot.

Add 3 cups of water and boil. Add your choice of seasoning. For example, salt or chicken stock (1cube or 1tsp powder) When the feet are boiling, add 1 chopped brown onion.