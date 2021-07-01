RECIPES: Show-stopping winter warming soups

THERE’S nothing better than a bowl of hearty soup to warm you up on a cold winter’s day. Whether it’s a basic veggie or creamy mushroom soup, these winter warmers can be a perfect start to a meal or shine as a main course.

Here are three show-stopping soup recipes to wow your family this winter. MEXICAN TORTILLA SOUP This soup has spice, heat and crunch. This Mexican dish is a firm winter favourite.

Mexican Tortilla Soup. Picture: Supplied INGREDIENTS (serves 6-8) 2 x 400g cans Rhodes Quality chopped & peeled tomatoes 1 x 400g can Rhodes Quality black beans, drained and rinsed

1 x 400g can Rhodes Quality whole kernel corn, drained 2 – 3 Tortilla wraps, cut lengthways into strips Oil for frying

15ml (1 tbs) sunflower oil 1 onion, chopped 1 large jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed 15ml (1 tbs) chilli powder 10ml (2 tsp) cumin powder

5ml (1 tsp) paprika 2 litres (4 cups) prepared chicken stock 500ml (2 cups) cooked, shredded chicken

15ml (1 tbs) Lime juice Salt and freshly cracked black pepper 80ml (⅓ cup) Coriander leaves

To serve: chopped avocado, grated cheddar cheese, sour cream METHOD To prepare the tortillas, heat enough oil in a frying pan to shallow-fry the tortillas. Add the tortilla strips and fry for a few minutes, turning regularly, until crisp and golden on both sides. Drain on kitchen paper towel. Set aside to cool.

Heat the 15 ml (1 tbs) oil in a large saucepan and fry the onions until soft. Add the jalapeño and fry for a few minutes more. Add the garlic and stir for 1 minute. Add all the spices. Add the prepared chicken stock, Rhodes Quality chopped & peeled tomatoes and the Rhodes Quality black beans. Add the Rhodes Quality whole kernel corn and the chicken. Add the lime juice. Bring the soup to a boil and then lower the heat and simmer gently for 5 minutes. Stir in the coriander. Season to taste. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with tortilla crisp, avocado, cheese and sour cream. Serve immediately.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER AND CHICKPEA SOUP This puréed chickpea soup carries the robust flavour of the roasted cauliflower and chickpeas; hearty and delicious. Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Soup. Picture: Supplied INGREDIENTS (serves 4)

1 x 400g can Rhodes Quality chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets 2 garlic cloves, peeled

45ml (3 tbs) olive oil 5ml (1 tsp) ground cumin 1ml (¼ tsp) paprika

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed 1 litre (4 cups) prepared vegetable stock

125 ml (½ cup) cream To serve: fresh croutons METHOD

Place the cauliflower florets, Rhodes Quality chickpeas and garlic cloves into a large bowl. Add the cumin, paprika and 45 ml (3 Tbsp) of the olive oil. Toss well to mix. Season with salt and pepper.

Spread the chickpeas and cauliflower out on a baking tray that has been lined with baking paper. Roast in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Place the potatoes and the stock in a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Lower the heat and simmer until the potatoes are soft. Stir in the roasted chickpea and cauliflower mixture, setting aside some of the mixture for garnish.

Remove the soup from the heat and allow to cool. Purée the soup until thick and smooth in a liquidiser or using a hand held blender. Return the puréed soup to the saucepan and bring to the heat over a low temperature.

Stir in the cream. Season to taste. Serve topped with the reserved roasted chickpeas and cauliflower and fresh croutons.

OXTAIL SOUP Make this delicious soup from scratch or use any leftover oxtail casserole and create a second meal. Oxtail Soup. Picture: Supplied INGREDIENTS (serves 6-8)

2 x 400g Rhodes Quality chopped and peeled tomatoes 1 x 115g Rhodes Quality tomato paste cup 125ml (½ cup) cake flour

Salt, pepper and ground nutmeg 800g kg oxtail 45ml – 90ml (3 – 6 tbs) sunflower oil

1 onion, chopped 1 leek, sliced 2 celery sticks, chopped

45 ml (3 tbs) cake flour 750 ml (3 cups) prepared beef stock, hot (plus 500 ml (2 cups) reserved) 250 ml (1 cup) red wine

3 bay leaves 400g baby potatoes, halved To serve: Fresh crusty bread

METHOD Place the flour into a large bowl and season with the salt, pepper and nutmeg. Add the oxtail pieces and toss to coat with flour, shaking off any excess.

Heat 45 ml (3 tbs) of the oil in a large saucepan. Brown the oxtail in batches until golden. Add the remaining oil to the same saucepan and add the onion, leeks, celery and carrots.

Fry until the vegetables have softened. Stir in the 45 ml (3 tbs) cake flour. Add the 500 ml (2 cups) stock, red wine, Rhodes Quality chopped and peeled tomatoes and the Rhodes Quality tomato paste cup.

Stir well to mix and then bring the sauce to a boil. Season well to taste. Add back the oxtail pieces, the baby potatoes and the bay leaves.

Cover with a tight-fitting lid. Turn the heat down to a very low simmer, or alternatively move the oxtail to an oven preheated to 150˚C and braise for 3 hours or until the oxtail is tender. Remove the bay leaves and the meat and set them aside.

Place the sauce into a blender and puree until smooth and creamy. Add a further 250 ml – 500 ml (1 – 2 cups) of the additional stock to adjust the consistency. Season to taste.

Use two forks to pull and shred the meat from the bones. Return the meat to the soup. Heat through and serve hot with fresh bread.