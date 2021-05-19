RECIPES: Warm and tangy citrus winter puddings

Oranges, lemons and all things citrus are in an abundance right now.

The juicy, sweet and tangy fruit are a delicious treat on its own but lends itself to an array of ways to enjoy them, a tall glass of orange juice with your breakfast, a slice of lemon in your tea or a slices of grapefruit in a zesty salad.

Not only are these winter fruits versatile but they are packed with all the vitamins your body needs to boost your immune system.

During the chilly months there’s nothing better than a warm pudding to round off a hearty meal.

Here are three citrus inspired recipes to add a bit of tang to your winter puddings.

Lemon self-saucing pudding

Recipe @onceuponachef

INGREDIENTS

50g butter

200g golden caster sugar

Lemon, zested

100ml lemon juice (include the juice from the zested lemon)

3 eggs, separated

50g plain flour, sifted

250ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Icing sugar for dusting

Double pouring cream to serve

METHOD

Step 1: Heat the oven to 180ºC/fan 160ºC/gas 4. Whizz the butter, sugar and lemon zest until they are pale and creamy in a food processor. Add the lemon juice, yolks, flour, milk and vanilla one by one until you have a smooth batter. Whisk the egg whites until firm but not stiff, and fold the mixtures together.

Step 2: Pour into a buttered ovenproof soufflé or baking dish and put it in a baking tray half filled with hot water. Bake for 45 – 50 minutes until the top is lightly browned and set and there is a gooey lemon curd below. Serve hot with or without cream.

Four fruit citrus pudding

Recipe: @spoonfulsofzee

INGREDIENTS

3 eggs (whites and yolk separated)

50g butter softened (plus a little extra for greasing)

200g caster sugar

1 lemon zested and juiced

1 lime zested and juiced

1 orange zested and juiced

1 grapefruit zested and juiced

(Collectively you only need 100ml of juice)

50g plain flour

250ml milk

Icing sugar and pouring cream to serve

METHOD

Pre heat oven to 160ºc.

Lightly grease the inside of medium size casserole dish.

In one bowl put the egg whites.

In a separate bowl put the butter, egg yolks, milk, flour, sugar, zest and juice.

Whisk the egg whites until firm not stiff (ie so the peaks can hold but the tip folds over on it self).

Whisk the other ingredients in the other bowl until shiny and smooth.

Add the whites to the batter and fold in so all the foam is incorporated.

Pour batter into the dish.

Place the dish in a larger roasting tray half filled with boiled water.

Place carefully into the oven and bake for 35 – 45 mins. The top will have browned and set but will have a gooey inside.

Before serving dust with icing sugar and eat whilst hot with cream if you like.

Note: You don’t have to use all the citrus fruits you can pick and mix.

Orange semolina pudding

Recipe: @rhinoroo_au

INGREDIENTS

Olive or canola oil spray⠀

¼ cup semolina⠀

2 tbs sugar⠀

600ml low fat milk⠀

2 large oranges⠀

1 egg white⠀

METHOD

Preheat oven to 200ºC (180ºC fan forced).⠀

Lightly spray 4 small 1½ -cup capacity ovenproof bowls with oil or one large 1.5L ovenproof dish.⠀

In a small saucepan, combine semolina and sugar. Add milk and stir over a medium heat until thickened and smooth. Remove from heat.⠀

Finely grate the orange rind from both oranges. Remove the peel from both oranges and dice flesh, removing any seeds. Stir orange flesh and finely grated rind into the semolina mixture.⠀

In a clean dry bowl, whisk the egg white until stiff but not dry, then fold lightly and evenly into the semolina mixture.⠀

Spoon into dishes and bake for 20 – 25 minutes (individual) 25 –30 minutes (large dish) until risen and golden brown.⠀

Serve pudding straight from the oven.⠀