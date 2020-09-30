Salad recipes for a summer body
Spring has sprung and we are all amped to leave our homes and hit the streets, masks in tow.
But after six months stuck indoors, thanks to a global pandemic, we may feel a bit sluggish and heavy since we have been eating everything in sight. No judgement there!
Summer is 11 weeks away and that’s enough time for us to get our bodies ready for the holiday party season. We all have swimwear that we need to fit into again and clothes we barely wore at the beginning of the year because of the pandemic.
One way to do that is to eat right, and that’s where salads come in. But we’re not talking about the ordinary green salad.
How about making salads work for you by adding some grains? Unprocessed grains are better for our bodies and have many health benefits, so we should try to include them as often as possible in our diets.
They also have a low glycemic index (GI), which is good for controlling blood sugar levels.
ASIAN CHICKEN AND PEARLED SPELT SALAD (Serves 6-8)
Ingredients
375ml pearled spelt grain
750ml water
4 chicken breast fillets
olive oil
salt and pepper
2 carrots, cut into thin ribbons using a potato peeler
1 red pepper, cut into thin strips
1 bunch of spring onions, thinly sliced
50g sugar snap peas
100 green and purple beans, cut into 2cm pieces
100g cashew nuts, toasted
DRESSING
45ml soy sauce
45ml hoisin sauce
45ml rice vinegar
10ml sesame oil
25ml sweet chilli sauce
15ml honey
Method
Put the spelt grain into a pot with the water. Bring to the boil and simmer, covered, for 30-40 minutes until the grain is tender.
Drain and rinse. Set aside to cool.
In the meantime rub the chicken breasts with olive oil and season well.
Cook in a pan until done. Remove and set aside to cool.
Cut the chicken into strips. Toss all the ingredients together with the pearled spelt and drizzle over the dressing just before serving.
ITALIAN BUCKWHEAT SALAD (Serves 6-8)
Ingredients
375ml dehusked buckwheat
1 litre of boiling water
5ml salt
250g streaky bacon, crispy fried
350g exotic tomato mix, halved
200g fresh peas, blanched in boiling water
400g tin of black-eyed beans, drained and rinsed
125ml flaked almonds, toasted
250ml chopped fresh parsley
salt and pepper
DRESSING
100ml olive oil
45ml white wine vinegar
15ml honey
salt and pepper
Method
Put the buckwheat into a pot and dry-roast on medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the water and salt, and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 15 minutes.
Drain and rinse in cold water. Transfer to a bowl with the rest of the ingredients.
Season with salt and pepper. Pour over the dressing and serve.
DRESSING: Combine the ingredients in a jar, close the lid and shake until well emulsified.
MEDITERRANEAN-STYLE PEARL BARLEY SALAD (Serves 6-8)
Ingredients
375ml pearl barley
1.125 litres boiling water
2ml salt
1 yellow pepper, diced
1 red pepper, diced
3 red onions, cut in small cubes
30ml olive oil
15ml dried oregano
salt and pepper
1 cucumber, seeded and diced
125ml sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
60ml chopped green olives
100g feta, crumbled
60ml chopped fresh mint
10ml grated lemon zest
DRESSING
100ml olive oil
15ml lemon juice
30ml red wine vinegar
5ml dried oregano
15ml honey
salt and pepper
Method
Stir together the barley, water and salt in a pot and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 30 minutes.
Drain and rinse under cold water, then drain again well. Transfer to a bowl.
Meanwhile, combine the peppers, red onion and dried oregano on a baking tray.
Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Mix well.
Roast at 180°C for 20 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the barley.
Stir in the rest of the ingredients, pour over the dressing and serve.
DRESSING: Whisk together all the ingredients until well combined.
BULGUR WITH SALMON AND FENNEL (Serves 6-8)
Ingredients
375ml bulgur wheat
750ml boiling water
415g tin of salmon, bones and skin removed and flaked
250g cherry tomatoes, halved
1 bunch of radishes, sliced
1 bulb of fennel, thinly sliced
1 small cucumber, halved lengthways, seeds removed and sliced
60ml chopped fresh dill
salt and pepper
DRESSING
100ml olive oil
30ml lemon juice
30ml lime juice
10ml Dijon mustard
15ml honey
salt and pepper
Method
Put the bulgur and boiling water into a bowl, cover with cling wrap and allow to stand for 10 minutes, until all the water has been absorbed.
Fluff up with a fork and mix in the rest of the salad ingredients.
Gently mix until combined. Pour over the dressing.
Season with extra salt and pepper if necessary and serve.
DRESSING: Combine all the ingredients and whisk until well combined.