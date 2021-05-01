Sliced or mashed: How do you best enjoy your avos?

Smashed and served on toast, avocados are a favourite of the millennial generation.

When I first heard of avocado toast, I was definitely on the fence about it.

But when this new trend kept appearing on brunch menus and my social media feed, I had to fall in.

After making it a few times, now I get why the entire world was crazy for it.

There is nothing like a thick spread of avocado with a fried egg. Also, avocado toast not only tastes fantastic, but it is a healthy fat that leaves you full and focused.

Some of its health benefits include strengthening your bones, clearing your skin, and it can even uplift your mood.

But the question is, how do you prefer your avocado? Sliced or mashed? Well, most Twitter users prefer their avocado mashed.

Foodie and television personality Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter this week to address her followers that she does not believe in sliced avocado on avocado toast.

That it needs to be mushed.

“I do not believe in sliced avocado on avocado toast. It needs to be mushed. There will be no apology for this tweet!!”, she wrote.

Tweeps agreed with her with some people questioning those who slice it.

@muyyymal wrote: “Slices don’t even make sense! Lol mushed avo toast all the way... don’t forget everything bagel seasoning and stir in a little mayo and garlic aioli before applying it to your toast.”

@msdustifyoumust wrote: “This is correct. An avocado needs seasoning, which is hard to do without mixing and mashing it up.”

@Mid_West_Jake also commented saying at their house they believe in mashed avocado on toast.

If you have an avocado in your fridge and would like to try out a new recipe, you can try this Mexican twist recipe. This smashed avo with charred sweetcorn and Mexican flavours on sourdough toast is a great start to your day.

Ingredients

2 avocados, peeled and pitted

Sea salt

Black pepper

Few sprigs of fresh coriander, chopped

2 limes, 1 juiced, and 1 quartered

Big pinch smoked paprika

2 grilled sweetcorn, removed from the cob

20 cherry tomatoes, halved

4 slices sourdough bread, toasted

Method

In a bowl combine the avocado, salt, black pepper, coriander, lime juice, and paprika. Smash using a potato masher or a fork.

Add the sweetcorn, tomatoes and check the seasoning for taste.

Top toast with the smashed avocado mix, garnish with extra coriander, and lime wedges.

Serve immediately.

Recipe supplied by South African Avo Growers Association.